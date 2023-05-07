5 reasons Kazuha is still meta and why you should save for his Genshin Impact 3.7 rerun

Kazuha may be having a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7. Any player with Primogems and Intertwined Fates should consider spending them to get him. This character is still meta-relevant. Why he might not be arguably the best unit anymore, this 5-star Anemo Sword user is still amazing for most pieces of content. He doesn't have much competition for his niche, either.

It is vital to mention that Kazuha's rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7 is only heavily rumored via several credible leakers. There is a possibility that they could be wrong. In that case, feel free to use your Primogems however you'd like. Otherwise, this character is worth getting should the leaks be true.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons to save for a potential Kazuha rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7

1) Still wonderful in the Spiral Abyss

Old Version 3.6 Spiral Abyss data (Image via u/hammy851)

According to a large sample size of 127,584 players in Version 3.6's Spiral Abyss, Kazuha had a Usage Rate of 67.1%. That put him in sixth place, only behind the following characters:

Kokomi

Raiden Shogun

Bennett

Yelan

Nahida

That means this 5-star Anemo Sword user is still better than most of the cast in terms of usage. If players want a splashable character who works in various team comps, then rolling for Kazuha in Genshin Impact 3.7 is a terrific option. After all, he's always been historically good in the Spiral Abyss.

If somebody is useful in the Spiral Abyss, they're more than capable of being valuable elsewhere.

2) Works well in many teams

He was used in 4 out of the top 20 teams in 3.6's Spiral Abyss (Image via u/hammy851)

Kazuha is a splashable character who can fit on many team comps. He's still a must-have for any lineup apart from those with a focus on Dendro Elemental Reactions. While Dendro Elemental Reactions dominate the current meta, there are alternatives that will still do great in Genshin Impact 3.7 and beyond.

For instance, Childe International has always been good. That team uses Childe, Xiangling, Bennett, and Kazuha. Swirl is a useful Elemental Reaction in many lineups, so players without a strong Dendro character should especially consider getting this 5-star Anemo Sword user during his potential rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7.

3) Easily build path for F2P players

It's easy to get at least one copy of Iron Sting (Image via HoYoverse)

F2P players can build Kazuha without much of a problem. His best 4-star weapon is Iron Sting, which is craftable. Ergo, most Travelers can easily get that Sword and give it to him in Genshin Impact 3.7. Upgrading it to R5 is also doable for those willing to grind it a little bit.

As far as Artifacts go, this character loves Viridescent Venerer, which is easily farmable in the Valley of Remembrance Domain. Alternatively, you can use the Mystic Offering feature to get a full set. That means building Kazuha is as simple as farming some materials and artifacts.

4) Useful on the battlefield and for exploring

His Elemental Skill can be used mid-air (Image via HoYoverse)

By now, readers should already know how valuable Kazuha would be in combat in Genshin Impact 3.7. That part is undeniable, but something that some might underappreciate is this character's usefulness while exploring Teyvat. Many combat-based characters don't have much utility for traveling the world, yet Kazuha is one of the few who does.

Players can use his Elemental Skill to access areas they normally can't. That ability helps reach various Oculi that are just a tad too high to touch with a normal jump and when there are no nearby objects to climb. Similarly, some might not have access to a character with a climbable Geo Construct and don't want to spend time changing the Traveler's kit.

Gamers can also use Kazuha's Elemental Skill mid-air, allowing him to cover more distance while gliding. On a related note, his Elemental Skill also has some nice CC to suck in enemies and even nearby items.

5) Easy to use

Part of the cutscene that players usually see when doing his Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

His Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst have pretty generous hitboxes, the latter of which can cover a massive area to hit a ton of enemies all at once. He has a low-skill floor regarding how to perfect this unit in combat. Combine that attribute with his easy build paths and team comps, and Travelers have a character that is great for gamers of all playstyles.

Based on the current leaks, he should have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7 in the second phase, giving one ample time to garner Primogems and Intertwined Fates. Remember, 28,800 Primogems are the maximum needed to guarantee that you can get a featured 5-star character in this game.

If you have already manipulated your Pity thus far, getting Kazuha in Genshin Impact 3.7 should be easy.

