Should you save for Genshin Impact 3.7 banners? Leaks and upcoming reruns surface

Genshin Impact 3.7 is shaping up to have some very interesting banners, assuming the current leaks are accurate. For those unaware, Team China has leaked that Yoimiya and Yae Miko will be in the first phase of the update, with Kirara being a featured 4-star. Alhaitham and Kazuha will supposedly be in the second phase. If any of those characters interest the player, then it's worth saving Primogems and Intertwined Fates.

Otherwise, you can feel free to skip this update's banners. Do note that Team China's leak is yet to be confirmed. It's possible that these rumors are false, but this article will cover them since Team China has gotten some things right in the past.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

What do we currently know about Genshin Impact 3.7's leaked rerun banners?

This tweet contains another tweet with the original leak. New information available has reversed the order, which means the current leaked banners are:

1st Phase: Yoimiya + Yae Miko w/ Kirara

Yoimiya + Yae Miko w/ Kirara 2nd Phase: Alhaitham + Kazuha

All featured 4-star characters sans Kirara have yet to be revealed. Likewise, the weapon banners have not been leaked yet, although one can assume that all signature 5-star weapons for each corresponding character will be featured there.

Still, this is plenty of information to assess regarding whether it's worth saving your Primogems for any of these banners.

Are the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners worth it?

Kazuha is the best character to save resources for in Genshin Impact 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick run-down of why each 5-star character might be worth it to you:

Yoimiya: Easy-to-use Bow character for lesser-skilled players with solid single-target DMG.

Easy-to-use Bow character for lesser-skilled players with solid single-target DMG. Yae Miko: Even easier to use than Yoimiya, and she's good for Dendro teams that need Electro application.

Even easier to use than Yoimiya, and she's good for Dendro teams that need Electro application. Alhaitham: Excellent on-field Dendro unit and is a good 5-star Dendro character if you lack Nahida.

Excellent on-field Dendro unit and is a good 5-star Dendro character if you lack Nahida. Kazuha: The most splashable option of this list and a top meta pick for almost all relevant content.

If there was a single character of the bunch worth saving for, it would be Kazuha. He regularly has over 50% Usage Rate in the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12, thanks to various reasons, such as:

Has massive AOE on his Elemental Burst.

Swirl reacts excellently with most other elements.

Iron Sting is great on him, and it's very easy for F2P players to forge.

Has CC on his Elemental Skill.

4-piece Viridescent Venerer is easy to farm.

Many meta teams will want Kazuha on them. There are less than a handful of characters that one could realistically recommend over him. Unless a player already has him and doesn't want his Constellations, then it's pretty easy to suggest that Travelers should roll for him in Genshin Impact 3.7.

Why some players might skip the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Kirara will be playable in this update, but rolling for a 4-star might not be worth it to some players (Image via HoYoverse)

As good as some of the characters are for the upcoming banners, there are still a few reasons why a person might skip these Event Wishes. Examples include:

Fontaine should be coming out in Version 4.0, and players wish to save resources for future Fontaine characters, like the Hydro Archon.

Some Travelers are saving for their favorites, who could return in a different update.

A few players might already have at least one copy of the featured 5-stars and wish to save for new characters rather than get some Constellations.

Now the question is: Are you saving Primogems and Intertwined Fates for Genshin Impact 3.7, or will you skip these banners?

