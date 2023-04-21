Genshin Impact 3.6 character usage rate and most popular teams for the Spiral Abyss

Players stumped about Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss may wish to see some data regarding the most popular characters and teams of those who've cleared it. More specifically, the following information regards a sample size of 127,584 players who've beaten Floor 12 with all possible stars. At the very least, readers can see what worked for other Travelers.

This data is specifically for Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, which started on April 16, 2023, and will end on April 30, 2023. Different iterations of this game mode will inevitably have different Usage Rates. Let's start with the most popular characters before briefly discussing the most used teams in Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss.

Most popular characters and teams for Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss

This infographic contains data for character usage rate (Image via u/hammy851)

The most popular characters with a high Usage Rate in Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss are:

Nahida: 87% Yelan: 86.6% Bennett: 77.5% Raiden Shogun: 73.6% Kokomi: 69.3% Kazuha: 67.1% Zhongli: 65.7% Nilou: 60.8% Alhaitham: 57.6% Xiangling: 57.2% Xingqiu: 56.1% Kuki Shinobu: 39.5% Yae Miko: 38.6% Hu Tao: 33.3% Ayaka: 30.6% Shenhe: 30.4% Childe: 30.1% Ayato: 23.8% Tighnari: 17.5% Traveler: 16.1%

At the very least, that's the top 20. The full data can be seen in the above infographic. Many of the best characters from past Spiral Abysses are, unsurprisingly, still dominating in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Everybody in the top 20 here, with the exception of the Traveler, was also in the top 20 for Version 3.5's Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Ganyu fell out of the top 20 and is now in 28th place overall compared to the last list from over a month ago.

More usage rate data (Image via u/hammy851)

Thirteen characters have a usage rate of ~0.1% based on this data:

Lisa Ningguang Candace Aloy Dori Amber Sayu Yanfei Mika Xinyan Chongyun Razor Heizou

These thirteen are usually among the bottom-used characters, which can be a shame for fans who wish they were better. Now it's time to see who the most popular teams are based on this Genshin Impact 3.6 data.

Most popular teams

An infographic showing the most popular teams (Image via u/hammy851)

Just for reference, the top ten most popular teams for Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss based on Usage Rate were:

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Dendro Traveler: 42.3% Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 34.9% Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 34.3% Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 30% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu: 22% Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 21.9% Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 14% Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 13.9% Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu: 13.6% Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujou Sara: 12.7%

That's the crux of the important data worth sharing here. Travelers may use this information however they please, like trying to use one of the popular teams listed above if their current lineups aren't working. It is worth mentioning that teams outside of the top 20 can work as long as the player is skilled enough.

Poll : Do you have Nahida? Yes No 0 votes