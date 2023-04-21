Most popular Spiral Abyss teams in Genshin Impact 3.6 update based on usage rate

Genshin Impact 3.6's updated Spiral Abyss has a good data source that uses a sample size of 127,584 players regarding the most popular teams. Let's look at the ones with the highest usage rate. It is worth noting that this metric isn't the same as appearance rate. The former is based on how often players with access to a team decide to use it, indicating that this squad is very valuable.

Travelers should also know that this Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss data is merely from one sample size. That said, a figure of 127,584 is still large enough to be considered reliable. The following infographic contains only teams that achieved a full star clear.

Most popular teams for Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss

An infographic that shows off the most popular teams for Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss (Image via u/hammy851))

The full infographic can be seen in the above image. Here is a simple list of the top 20 teams and their usage rate for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss:

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Dendro Traveler: 42.3% Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 34.9% Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 34.3% Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 30% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu: 22% Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 21.9% Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 14% Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 13.9% Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu: 13.6% Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujou Sara: 12.7% Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 9.1% Itto + Zhongli + Gorou + Albedo: 8.6% Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Yaoyao: 8.6% Ayaka + Kazuha + Mona + Diona: 7.7% Cyno + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu: 7.7% Nilou + Nahida + Dendro Traveler + Barbara: 7.4% Alhaitham + Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida: 6.8% Yelan + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 6.1% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Mona: 6% Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan: 5.7%

Half of these teams use a Dendro Elemental Reaction of some kind.

The previous sample data were from the best Genshin Impact 3.6 players (Image via HoYoverse)

Unsurprisingly, many staples such as Childe International and Raiden National are still used a ton in the Spiral Abyss. Their splashability basically ensures that they will continue to have a high usage rate in future updates.

Just for reference, here is how often each team was used in each half of Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss:

0% First/100% Second: Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Dendro Traveler 93% First/7% Second: Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling 2% First/98% Second: Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe 16% First/84% Second: Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling 76% First/24% Second: Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu 88% First/12% Second: Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida 41% First/59% Second: Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida 30% First/70% Second: Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu 97% First/3% Second: Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu 64% First/36% Second: Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujou Sara 25% First/75% Second: Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling 11% First/89% Second: Itto + Zhongli + Gorou + Albedo 0% First/100% Second: Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Yaoyao 11% First/89% Second: Ayaka + Kazuha + Mona + Diona 99% First/1% Second: Cyno + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu 1% First/99% Second: Nilou + Nahida + Dendro Traveler + Barbara 0% First/100% Second: Alhaitham + Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida 85% First/15% Second: Yelan + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu 72% First/28% Second: Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Mona 28% First/72% Second: Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan

That's everything that Travelers need to know about the most popular teams used in Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

