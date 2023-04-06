Top 5 reasons to pull for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is generally considered a must-pull in Genshin Impact from a meta-perspective. She is often seen as a top-tier pick, but some players may wonder why that's the case. With this being the case, it's worth highlighting why this character is worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 3.6.

The next chance players have to summon Nahida is on April 12, 2023. That's when her Event Wish, The Moongrass' Enlightenment, will begin. All recent character banners tend to last for 21 days, so Travelers have an excellent opportunity to gather some Primogems to pull for the Dendro Archon.

Diverse team comps and other reasons why you should try to summon Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.6

5) Meta-defining in the Spiral Abyss

An example of some old usage rates for the Spiral Abyss (Image via u/soapz231)

In any meta where Dendro Elemental Reactions are relevant in the Spiral Abyss, Nahida will be one of the best characters available.

According to a sample size of 120,627 Chinese players in Genshin Impact 3.5's Spiral Abyss Floor 12, the Dendro Archon had a usage rate of 82.1%. That made her the second-most used character for players who own them. Only the best units in the game would ever be near the top for the hardest content available.

Naturally, that means the Dendro Archon will be useful in a competitive setting since all other battles in Genshin Impact are easier than the Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

4) Easy Dendro application

Dendro is a good Element to easily apply to a horde of enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Many teams are excellent because of how good Dendro Elemental Reactions are. There aren't many Dendro characters as it is. This is where Nahida comes in handy since she's arguably the best Dendro applier in all of Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill will automatically hit enemies so long as you quickly swipe the camera near them.

Bloom, Burgeon, Aggravate, and other similar Elemental Reactions all appreciate her ability to easily apply Dendro on enemies. This actually ties into the next entry on this list.

3) Diverse team comps

An example of one of many possible team comps (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to the Dendro element being as versatile as it is in Genshin Impact, Nahida fits a wide variety of teams. You won't feel limited to very specific compositions like you would with more specialized characters like Nilou or Itto. Instead, you can work with characters of most other elements without it being inefficient.

That makes using the Dendro Archon pretty easy for most players. Her playstyle and builds aren't too complicated, either. Thus, anybody who pulls for her should be able to get her up and running without much effort.

2) Great damage and supportive capabilities

She can fulfill many roles (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida excels in both on-field and off-field damage. DPS characters tend to be some of the best units in Genshin Impact, meaning getting the Dendro Archon should be a great boon to your account. Moreover, it's not as if you need any Constellations for her to hit like a truck.

A C0 Nahida is already good enough to clear all content in this game. Good damage potential goes hand-in-hand with great Dendro application. On a related note, her supportive capabilities are excellent if you get her to C2 since she can lower an enemy's DEF.

1) Extremely unique Elemental Skill

Nahida's Elemental Skill does a lot more than just impressive damage and quick Dendro application. It can also be activated to gather collectible items, even if they are far away from the player. Such an ability is highly convenient for farming Ascension Materials.

The Elemental Skill can also be used to read a few Sumeru NPCs' minds, which is neat for players who care about flavor text.

