Nahida vs. Baizhu: Which character should Genshin Impact players pull for?

Nahida and Baizhu are two 5-star Dendro characters who will have a banner in Genshin Impact 3.6. Nahida will appear in the first phase, whereas Baizhu will be summonable in the second one.

Whales will have no trouble getting both, but the average F2P or low spender must choose carefully. After all, these types of players won't have many Intertwined Fates or Primogems to use unless they save a ton through several updates.

Generally speaking, Nahida will likely be a better investment for the average player. It's not that Baizhu would be bad per se, but the Dendro Archon is one of the best characters in the entire metagame.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Why Nahida is a better pull than Baizhu for Genshin Impact players

She's arguably one of the top three best 5-stars in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Nahida and Baizhu are Dendro Catalysts, so there isn't much point in comparing their Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks. However, the rest of their abilities are completely different, especially when it comes to the niches they fulfill.

Here are some advantages Nahida has:

Has been one of the most used characters in the Spiral Abyss since her debut

Excellent all-around damage

Elemental Skill is very easy to use to hit multiple enemies

Elemental Burst's distance is massive

Elemental Burst only costs 50 Energy

Can easily trigger Dendro from practically anywhere on the battlefield

Excels on-field and off-field

Helps support the team in dealing more damage via more Elemental Mastery

Her Constellations may be more desirable than pulling a new character

Often seen as the best Dendro character overall

Ultimately, Nahida is a great character in Genshin Impact.

He has some advantages, but not enough to make him the better pull for most Genshin Impact players (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what Baizhu offers by comparison:

Party-wide healing on his Elemental Skill, Burst, and one of his Passives

A weak shield on his Elemental Burst

Can also make his team do more damage via one of his Passives based on his Max HP

Works better with Everlasting Moonglow (for those unlucky to have gotten it without Kokomi)

Also works better with HP-based artifacts that you might already have

Some players would rather have new characters than C1 of an older unit

Both characters are solid, but the Dendro Archon is much more useful for general content.

Nahida is one of the best characters in all of Genshin Impact

Nahida is a terrific character to pull for (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact doesn't have many characters that can be pulled over the Dendro Archon. Baizhu seems to have a few problems that would make it hard to recommend him over Nahida in Genshin Impact. These include:

High Energy Cost: 80 for his Elemental Burst is a lot in Genshin Impact

80 for his Elemental Burst is a lot in Genshin Impact Elemental Burst Cooldown: His Elemental Burst only lasts for 14 seconds, yet it has a cooldown of 20 seconds

His Elemental Burst only lasts for 14 seconds, yet it has a cooldown of 20 seconds Limited Dendro application compared to the Dendro Archon: His Dendro application isn't as seamless to use by comparison

His Dendro application isn't as seamless to use by comparison Fairly low damage: He also uses split scaling, so if you want betters heals, you need to build for HP

He also uses split scaling, so if you want betters heals, you need to build for HP His full meta relevance is yet to be realized: His role in the meta is unproven, whereas the Dendro Archon is one of the best in the entire game

Getting either character would be good for a player's account in Genshin Impact 3.6. However, getting Nahida in the first phase is a bigger priority than getting Baizhu in the second half.

