5 reasons why Baizhu has great pull value in Genshin Impact

Baizhu is a character that some Genshin Impact players may wish to consider pulling. While his usage in the meta has yet to seep in, he has many qualities that make him a solid character. Such attributes will be highlighted in this article for those who are unsure if they should get this unit or not. It is worth mentioning that not every player will want to get Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Some may be saving their Primogems for another character instead. At the very least, these Travelers might be interested in seeing why this new Dendro 5-star can be desirable to own since they won't be able to test him out.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons to pull for Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) Excellent Dendro application for those who didn't pull Nahida

A solid character in his own right (Image via HoYoverse)

Not every Genshin Impact player will be fortunate enough to own Nahida. Considering it could take months for her to get a rerun, some might want to get a different Dendro 5-star in the meantime. Fortunately, Baizhu is a great all-around character that has his uses in many Dendro-based teams.

He's a terrific healer with good damage, a weak shield, and a Passive that encourages several Elemental Reactions involving Dendro. His Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst all easily apply Dendro, making him easy to use.

2) Useful defensive utility

Good healing and an okay shield are always valuable traits to have in Genshin Impact. Baizhu can heal allies through his:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Passive

Herbal Nourishment Passive

While that's the majority of his defensive utility, he still has a shield that regenerates every few seconds on his Elemental Burst. It might not withstand many strong attacks, but it can still help protect allies from receiving some damage.

This character also has decent offensive potential, so it's not as if he's just locked to supporting the team.

3) You have Deepwood Memories with plenty of HP stats

This artifact set can be good on him (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players might have gotten some Deepwood Memories artifacts that have plenty of HP stats. Such sets might not be ideal on other Dendro characters, but Baizhu can use higher HP to heal more and have stronger shields.

For those who forgot, Deepwood Memories has this 4-piece effect:

"After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field."

That effect is relevant to this character.

4) Great for F2P players

It won't be hard for players to figure out how to use him (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu does everything he needs to at C0. Not only that, but one of his best weapons is forgeable in Genshin Impact. This means players can create several copies of Prototype Amber to R5 this weapon and then give it to him.

A Dendro 5-star character with a solid kit will always be useful in many team comps. He might not be on Nahida's level per se, but he will still be more valuable than the vast majority of other characters in some scenarios.

5) Promising theorycraft results

Theorycrafters usually have a general idea of how good a character will be. Many of them thought Dehya would end up terrible, and the results were pretty accurate. By comparison, some theorycrafters believe that Baizhu is pretty good.

The above video contains a whole laundry list of numbers that some readers will find to be very useful. For example:

4-piece Ocean Hued Clam With HP stats: 66460 healing and 178126 DMG

66460 healing and 178126 DMG 4-piece Ocean Hued Clam With EM stats: 45952 healing and 170989 DMG

There is a good amount of information that die-hard fans can extrapolate from theorycrafted data.

