Is Dehya a bad pull in Genshin Impact?

Dehya is not only one of the weakest characters in Genshin Impact, there is actually a solid case to be made for her to be the absolute worst, which is a shame since she has a sizable fanbase. Common reasons for her being considered bottom-tier include:

Inadequate damage output

Lack of good synergy with most viable characters

Her Elemental Burst does not trigger abilities that activate on Normal Attacks

A jump cancels her entire Elemental Burst

Her Elemental Skill cannot trigger Burgeon against tall enemies

Fairly high Energy requirement

Her abilities aren't great for generating Energy

Naturally, many gamers want buffs for her since her viability is non-existent at the moment. It's unknown if HoYoverse will grant their wish. Even if it does, until then, Dehya is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Many players consider Dehya to be the worst playable character in all of Genshin Impact

Some players use the Return YouTube Dislike extension on their browsers, which lets them see a certain number of dislikes on a video. It's not 100% accurate, but gamers can still get a general idea of how hated certain YouTube videos are.

The above clip featured Dehya. Many people love her personality and design. The people who would dislike the above video likely did so in defiance of her heavily criticized kit.

Something similar happened to the official Genshin Impact Reddit account, where it was heavily downvoted as players asked for buffs.

Examples of Dehya underperforming

The above video demonstrates how a simple jump cancels her entire Elemental Burst. Many players wonder why this is even a feature. It's worth noting that a Redditor, u/milka121, got a response from HoYoverse stating that this isn't a bug:

"We thank you for your feedback regarding Dehya's Elemental Burst. Please note that this is not a bug. When Dehya jumps during her Elemental Burst's state, it will cancel that state."

If she is Frozen, that practically means the player has to jump, which then cancels her Elemental Burst.

The above Reddit clip shows off how this new character's Elemental Skill fails to trigger Burgeon against tall foes. Many of Genshin Impact's strongest enemies are large, so being unable to activate a basic Elemental Reaction is a huge detriment to a character's viability.

Bad synergy with good units is never desirable. On a related note, Dehya's attacks from her Elemental Burst do not trigger any abilities that are rendered active while the character uses Normal Attacks. That means Yelan and Xingqiu aren't ideal partners to patch up her weaknesses.

It's become extremely commonplace for people to make videos talking about how bad she is. Anybody who cares about meta-relevance should avoid pulling for this character. She will be added to Wanderlust Invocation in Genshin Impact 3.6, meaning that players will likely get her anyhow.

To summarize:

Her damage output is unimpressive

She can't really support her team

This leads to her having terrible synergy in most team comps

Strange mechanics (like jumping to cancel her Elemental Burst) exist

Many people have requested buffs since the beta test yet were ignored

People still ask for her to get buffed

There is always a better character to use in place of her

The main reasons to pull this character in Genshin Impact are for her aesthetic and wishful thinking that HoYoverse will buff her in the face of the current massive outcry.

