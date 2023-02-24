Genshin Impact’s official Reddit account got heavily downvoted by fans for Dehya’s underwhelming abilities

It's no secret that many Genshin Impact fans detest Dehya's poor state prior to her release, especially if one looks at the official u/genshinimpact's downvotes on Reddit. As of this writing, their comment has over 4,000 downvotes.

Travelers can see it in the above post. In case it gets deleted, here's what was said:

"Hello, Travelers~ The character we are introducing today is a member of the Eremites, Dehya! Valiant and powerful, she enjoys great fame amongst her fellow Eremites. Let's learn more about Dehya's story~"

Many fans mocked the "powerful" part of that statement. Interestingly, the Reddit post where this comment chain came from was heavily upvoted, even though it was by the same user.

Why Genshin Impact fans downvoted that Reddit comment about Dehya

Dehya is an upcoming 5-star Pyro Claymore user due to being playable in Genshin Impact 3.5. Many theorycrafters have speculated that she will end up being the worst 5-star character in the game, with some of them outright calling her the same. So much so that she's often stated to be on par with Xinyan, with a few players even believing Xinyan is better than her.

Dehya's terrible reputation has led to many players asking for buffs. The following embeds are some reactions towards the heavily downvoted Reddit comment.

These Reddit comments have several hundred upvotes, whereas the official Genshin Impact account's comment advertising this character is heavily downvoted by the thousands. Many players love this new character, yet it can be difficult to justify pulling for her if she's arguably the weakest in the entire game.

The old leaks revealed her kit; not much has changed in her favor between then and the most recent data available.

Previous example of fans downvoting the Genshin Impact account

The first instance of this Reddit account getting downvoted en masse can be seen above. This comment happened on the same day as the previous example, yet garnered far less attention despite being made first. Nonetheless, the replies are full of the usual requests, most notably those related to buffing her.

HoYoverse very rarely buffs a character. Thus, Genshin Impact 3.5's newest 5-star may remain weak, especially since she's been revealed to be on the standard banner in the following update. It's worth noting that no 5-star from Wanderlust Invocation has gotten a direct buff to their kit apart from Mona's alternate sprint being smoother to use on most landscapes.

Public reception to Dehya

The downvotes for Genshin Impact's comments about her continue to grow, and there is no shortage of YouTube videos highlighting her worst attributes. Some players even pointed out how her showcase video in the 3.5 Special Program was misleading for the following reasons:

Her damage was hidden in some shots, even when she was against level 70 Hydro Slimes

Her Melt synergy with Ganyu didn't look impressive

Her leaked numbers for her base kit are considered bad by many theorycrafters

HoYoverse has not responded to the vast amounts of criticism towards Dehya and her lackluster kit. One can only wonder what the sales for this character's upcoming banner will do compared to past juggernauts like Yelan and Hu Tao's recent rerun.

