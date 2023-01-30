5 best Yelan teams to build in Genshin Impact in 2023

Yelan is often considered one of the best units to have in Genshin Impact. In fact, it is safe to say that she is one of those incredibly powerful units whom players term as "broken" within the game.

This article provides a list of the five best teams that players can build around Yelan in 2023. It is important to remember that they can use her in whatever way they want, but the teams provided here will make the most of her kit.

One of the things that makes Yelan so good is her versatility. She can function as both a DPS and a support, and her impact in those teams is only second to someone like Kazuha.

What are the best Genshin Impact teams for Yelan in 2023?

1) Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, and Zhongli

This is one of the stock standard teams for Yelan as Hu Tao benefits from the former's ultimate ability in two different ways.

Firstly, since Yelan and Xingqiu are paired together, the Hydro application on the enemy is enormous. Hu Tao will never miss a single vaporize proc, which means her damage output will never be diminished.

Secondly, Yelan's ultimate also helps enhance the damage output of Hu Tao's charge attacks over time, which further increases the DPS potential of the team.

2) Hu Tao, Yelan, Kazuha, and Thoma

This is another very powerful team to run with Yelan as her combination with Kazuha works wonders. Kazuha is able to swirl both Hydro and Pyro in this team. This means it increases not just Yelan's damage but also Hu Tao's damage.

The reason for including Thoma here is that he makes it very easy to swirl the Pyro. Apart from that, Hu Tao benefits from the vaporize proc as well as the damage increase over time from Yelan's ultimate.

3) Yoimiya, Yelan, Yun Jin, and Zhongli

This is probably one of the strongest teams to build around Yelan in Genshin Impact. Yelan and Yoimiya have massive synergy, and the latter probably makes the most out of the damage increase from the former's ultimate ability.

Yun Jin obviously helps to increase the normal attack damage for Yoimiya, which further improves the DPS output of the team. Players can switch Zhongli for Bennett if they want to, but the former provides protection from stagger as well as other forms of incoming damage.

4) Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Bennett, and Xiangling

This is a form of the Raiden National team in Genshin Impact, in which Yelan replaces Xingqiu. While the overall output of this team is quite high, the damage enhancement from Yelan's ultimate increases the DPS even more.

Apart from that, since Raiden is present in the team, neither Yelan nor Xiangling suffers from energy issues. Therefore, players will be able to rotate the ultimates of every character efficiently.

5) Nahida, Yelan, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

This is one of the modern teams that players can opt for in Genshin Impact. Dendro reactions are extremely powerful in the game, and Hyperbloom is probably the best choice among them.

In this team, both Yelan and Xingqiu can create Dendro cores through their Hydro application. Kuki Shinobu, through her Electro application, triggers Hyperbloom. Nahida is the Dendro applier in the team, and there is no reason to use anyone else here, considering how strong she is.

Many fans believe that this team is overpowered. The team's speed is one of the highest in the game as Hyperbloom shreds through enemies, even in Chamber 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes