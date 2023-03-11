5 reasons why Baizhu might be worth wishing for in Genshin Impact

Baizhu will be a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.6. Naturally, some players might wonder if he's worth wishing for when his banner debuts. Everybody will have different goals for their accounts, but it's worth mentioning that Baizhu has a ton of potential.

There are several reasons to pull for him on his Event Wish that aren't tied to things such as liking his design or lore. His gameplay has already been leaked in full. This list will cover details that some players might have missed.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons to spend your Primogems on Baizhu when he gets an Event Wish in Genshin Impact

1) Very F2P-friendly

Prototype Amber is easy to forge (Image via HoYoverse)

Five-star characters tend to be good for free-to-play players, but Baizhu is more F2P-friendly than your average entity. His kit is cohesive enough to work well at C0 and can:

Heal allies

Apply a ton of Dendro on enemies

Create a weak shield that regenerates

Not only that, but this character works phenomenally with a craftable four-star weapon: Prototype Amber. This Catalyst provides HP% and makes the Elemental Burst heal as well as regenerate Energy.

Having a great craftable weapon is a huge boon to how F2P-friendly Baizhu is for the average Genshin Impact player. One can easily R5 it if they have enough forging materials.

2) Partywide healing in both his Elemental Skill and Burst

His Elemental Burst can heal quite well (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is a Genshin Impact character whose Elemental Skill and Burst can offer considerable healing. If players need a healer, then wishing for this entity on his Event Wish is a solid idea. It's not as if he does nothing but that, either.

His Elemental Skill can apply some solid Dendro DMG, whereas his Elemental Burst also deals Dendro DMG while creating a weak shield. The heals from both abilities scale off of Baizhu's Max HP, meaning players will want to raise his HP stat to maximize his supportive capabilities.

3) Amazing off-field Dendro application

Dendro Elemental Reactions are instrumental to many modern meta-team comps. Anybody who can apply Dendro is bound to be solid as a result. Likewise, a character who can easily use that element while off the field is going to be a good unit for many Travelers.

Some Genshin Impact players theorycraft him competing with Nahida in this role, although Nahida will likely end up being stronger in this instance. Nonetheless, certain players will pull this Dendro healer since they might not have Nahida.

4) His shield can act as interruption resistance

This is what his shield looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Baizhu's shield from his Elemental Burst is weak, it does regenerate every 2.5 seconds. That means Genshin Impact players can use it as a glorified version of interruption resistance against foes that don't repeatedly perform strong attacks in quick succession.

This shield also heals and can deal Dendro DMG, making this character quite strong in a supportive role. Just don't expect him to replace Zhongli or other designated shielders.

5) Helpful Passives

Many players have high hopes for him (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu has three interesting Passives in Genshin Impact:

He can heal the active character of 2.5% of his Max HP whenever they acquire some collectibles. He gets a 20% Healing Bonus if the active character has less than 50% HP. Alternatively, he receives a 25% Dendro DMG bonus if they have 50% HP or more. His Elemental Burst gets an effect that does the following: Every 1,000 HP that Baizhu has below 50,000 buffs Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG by 2%. Aggravate and Spread DMG is buffed by 0.8%. This perk exists for six seconds.

All three of these Passives are pretty good in their own right. Genshin Impact players will find this character's Talents to be very useful.

