Genshin Impact 3.6 Nahida rerun leaks: Release order and everything known so far

The new Genshin Impact 3.6 update is scheduled to release on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). HoYoverse has already announced that two new Dendro units will be released in this update, however, they are yet to announce any other rerun banners.

Based on some previous Genshin Impact leaks, the new patch is expected to add a new desert subarea in Sumeru and might bring back some of the most popular character reruns such as Nahida and Ganyu.

Players must note that the information in this article is based on leaks and speculations, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nahida is set to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.6, as per leaks

HL @77__oat

As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:



3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



3.6 banners:
1st: Nahida＋Nilou
2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh
Via vississ&Tao

As per the leaks, Nahida is expected to get her first rerun banner in the first half of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. The God of Wisdom was initially introduced in the Sumeru Archon Quest and was later added to the game as a playable unit in version 3.2. Living up to her title of a god, she has proven herself to be a very powerful character and has also been one of the most used units in the recent Spiral Abyss cycles.

Prior to Nahida, each Archon received their first rerun banner only four updates after their release. The leakers suspect that if Genshin Impact follows this pattern, then there is a good chance that the Dendro Archon might return soon.

Additionally, it is speculated that Nilou might also return in the next update and feature alongside Nahida in phase one banners.

Genshin Impact announced that they will release two new Dendro characters in the upcoming update, Baizhu, and Kaveh. The former is speculated to be a 5-star unit that uses a Catalyst. Interestingly, Baizhu was the first and only character who was confirmed to possess Dendro vision before the release of Sumeru in version 3.0, so fans are really excited to play him. He is expected to be a strong healer and shielder.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Kaveh will be a 4-star and will use Claymore as a weapon. He has so far appeared only twice in the game; during the Archon Quest and Alhaithan's Story Quest. Kaveh's kit leaks have revealed that he is expected to be a strong DPS unit that can also heal himself from his passive skills.

Initially, it was believed that Baizhu would be in the first phase. Be that as it may, the leakers now suspect he will most likely be in the second half along with Kaveh.

Ganyu might return in version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, it is speculated that Ganyu might also be in the upcoming update. She was last featured in version 3.0 when Sumeru was released, so this is a good chance for players to procure her.

