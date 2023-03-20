Genshin Impact 3.6+ banners and leaks: Expected reruns, new characters, and 4-stars

With version 3.5, Genshin Impact is halfway through the Sumeru patch, with only a few more updates left before travelers arrive in Fontaine. However, before the region of Hydro Archon is released, the developers are expected to add a couple of new characters in the upcoming updates.

That said, a series of leaks have revealed the names and other information of some new units speculated to become playable soon, such as Kirara.

Here is a list of all the characters that have been confirmed or are expected to get a banner. Note that some parts of the list are based on leaks and speculations and, therefore, are subject to change.

Baizhu and Kaveh will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) Baizhu

Genshin Impact

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"



Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality
Owner of Bubu Pharmacy
"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"

Baizhu is an upcoming Dendro character from Liyue. While the developers have confirmed his release, they are yet to reveal any other information about him, such as his weapon or rarity.

Based on recent leaks, he is expected to be a 5-star Catalyst unit that can heal all party members and deploy a strong shield to protect against enemy attacks.

2) Kaveh

Genshin Impact



Renowned Sumeru Architect



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.



Kaveh ‧ Empyrean Reflection
Renowned Sumeru Architect
A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.

Kaveh is another Dendro character confirmed to be released in the upcoming version 3.6 update. Like Baizhu, the developers have yet to reveal any information about him.

However, as per leaks, he is speculated to be a 4-star character and uses Claymore. Unlike the previous entry, Kaveh is expected to be a strong and selfish DPS unit who can heal himself through his passive skills, making him self-sustainable.

Nahida and Nilou are expected to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) Nahida

Nahida might return in version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the first character expected to return in the upcoming update. She currently has the highest chance of getting a banner based on the Archon banner pattern.

So far, each Archon before Nahida has received their first rerun four updates after their release. Assuming Genshin Impact continues to follow this pattern, it is highly likely that the God of Wisdom might return soon.

2) Nilou

Nilou is expected to get her first rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou is another 5-star character from Sumeru who is expected to feature alongside Nahida. While there haven't been any leaks about her, she is speculated to get a rerun based on the Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss leaks.

The Blessings of the Abyssal Moon in the upcoming abyss cycle favor the Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions. Thus, many leakers believe she has a good chance of getting a rerun banner.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu is a strong DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cocogoat of Genshin Impact was last featured in version 3.0 banners. Ganyu is speculated to be in one of the two halves of the upcoming update and will likely feature alongside Baizhu.

The developers will likely reveal more information during the Special Program, which is expected to be conducted on or around March 31, 2023.

Other leaked characters

1) Kirara

Kirara is a Dendro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara, formerly known as Momoka, was initially expected to be a 5-star Geo character from Inazuma. However, new leaks have revealed that she is likely to be a 4-star Dendro Sword user instead. The developers are expected to conduct a major event in Inazuma in version 3.7, and Kirara is also speculated to be released in the same patch.

2) Unnamed Bow character from Sumeru

An old leak by Team China revealed that Genshin Impact might release a new Bow character from Sumeru in one of the upcoming updates. The speculation is mostly based on another leak that revealed that the developers might release a 5-star Bow from the Deshret Series of weapons.

