Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks feature some changes to the names of the new desert expansion on the world map. Everything is subject to change, especially when it comes to localization. Nonetheless, some Travelers might wish to see the following adjustments.

The name changes affect both the zoomed-out and zoomed-in parts of the upcoming desert expansion for Genshin Impact 3.6. There don't appear to be any significant adjustments to the region's teleports and other landmark features. The first leak worth looking at can be seen in the following section.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New map names for the forthcoming desert expansion

The left side shows off the new names, whereas the right side features the old ones (Image via u/aleatanahg, r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

Here is a summary of what's new in the updated zoomed-out map for Genshin Impact 3.6's new desert region:

Lonerock Desert → Gavireh Lajavarc

Waftgaol → Realm of Farakhkert

However, there are far more changes worth looking at if the player zooms in on the new map. The upcoming image follows the same principle: the new content is shown on the left side, and the old stuff is on the right.

More of the name changes (Image via u/aleatanahg, r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

Here are the other name changes worth highlighting from the Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks:

Ghrana Coast → Samudra Coast

Bolsong Heights → Hills of Barsom

Kshuradhara Woods → Asipattravana Swamp

Hindergorge → Gate of Zulqarnain

Dahrian Breach → Tunihi Hollow

Mt. Temur → Temir Mountains

As for important landmarks, there are still the following shown in the above image:

12 Teleport Waypoints

Four Domains

Two Statues of the Seven

One of the new Domains contains the new artifact sets:

Nymph's Dream

Vourukasha's Glow

These artifacts were leaked a while ago and haven't changed much since their reveal. The most important thing to note here is that Vourukasha's Glow used to be known as Dewflower's Glow.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks

Some of the new Achievements (Image via Honey Hunter)

The leaked Achievements reveal the following content about Genshin Impact 3.6's new desert expansion:

At least 16 Seelies exist in the new region.

At least 160 treasure chests that players can open are in this area.

At least 16 Time Trial Challenges are present.

Something called "Manna Pond" can be raised to its full level.

Dozens of Primogems are obtainable via these Achievements.

The above video shows off a new boss's location in the next update. It's southeast of the artifact Domain, but not much else is revealed in this particular clip. Older leaks reveal that Baizhu and Kaveh will need one of this boss's drops to max out their Talents.

On a related note, the upcoming banners for Genshin Impact 3.6 have been leaked to be:

1st Phase: Nahida + Nilou

Nahida + Nilou 2nd Phase: Baizhu + Ganyu

Kaveh is apparently one of the featured 4-star characters in the second phase of the upcoming update. Some leakers have been debating whether this banner lineup is accurate or not. There is no official news or universally agreed-upon leak regarding the Event Wishes that players can expect to see in the next patch.

The next livestream is expected to air around late March or early April 2023. Players will discover if the leaks were accurate or not by then.

