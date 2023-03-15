Genshin Impact 3.6 banners: Baizhu, Nahida, Kaveh, and character rerun leaks

Several Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks indicate which half of the update will feature Baizhu, Nahida, Kaveh, and other characters. There is no guarantee that the following rumors are 100% accurate. Content related to reruns is often sketchy at best, but these leaks are all travelers have at the moment.

The following leak comes from Team China, and it states:

1st phase: Nahida and Nilou reruns

Nahida and Nilou reruns 2nd phase: Baizhu and Ganyu banner; Kaveh will be in this half

This rumor supports the same leak that leaker Tao posted. The main difference between the two leaks is that the old one specified that the order was unknown and had no idea where Kaveh would be placed.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Baizhu and Kaveh banner, Nahida rerun, and more

Some banner details were revealed in this new leak (Image via u/vivliz, Team China)

The above collection of leaks is relevant to many leaks tied to Genshin Impact 3.6 and beyond. Most importantly among them is the seventh one in the list, which is a translation of Team China's information, stating:

"3.6 first phase is Nahida Nilou, second phase is Baizhu Ganyu, Kaveh is second half"

Interestingly, this leak also implies there are no new 5-star characters for Versions 3.7 and 3.8, suggesting that those two updates get nothing but reruns. Other details include:

Varka supposedly being good-looking and is speculated to be a Cryo unit.

The old leaks tied to the Fontaine prison master apply to Varka.

Sumeru has more Archon Quests.

Fontaine's arrival will also bring forth the Dornman Port area.

Arleccchino has a modified suit.

Captain R has apparently already been mentioned in the game before.

It's unknown how much of these leaks is accurate.

More information on these Genshin Impact 3.6 banner leaks

The supposed first half (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase will supposedly feature Nahida and Nilou. Both characters have already been in the game before, meaning that their upcoming Event Wishes will be their first reruns. Here is the last time these two were featured:

Nahida: November 2 to November 18, 2022

November 2 to November 18, 2022 Nilou: October 14 to November 1, 2022

It's been several months since they last featured. Hence, a rerun is logical. It is vital to mention that there aren't any specific details about their featured 4-star characters at present.

If the above leak is true, Nahida and Nilou's Event Wishes should go live around April 12, 2023.

The supposed second half (Image via HoYoverse)

The next leak states that Baizhu and Ganyu will be the 5-star characters headlining the second half of Genshin Impact 3.6's banners. If this leak is accurate, their expected Event Wishes should go live around May 3, 2023.

Baizhu and Kaveh will make their grand debuts in this half of the Version Update. The latter will be available on both banners as one of the featured 4-star characters. It is currently unknown who the remaining two featured 4-star characters will be.

Ganyu hasn't had a rerun since her last one between September 9-27, 2022. Travelers must wait a few weeks before HoYoverse officially reveals the 5-star characters in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream.

