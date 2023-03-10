Genshin Impact 3.6 banners: Leaked reruns, confirmed characters, and rumors

Some new unverified Genshin Impact 3.6 banner leaks have been gaining traction online. This article will summarize all of the current rumors that have some credibility. Just note that there is no guarantee that the following leaks are 100% accurate.
Rerun banners have historically been hit or miss when it comes to leaks. However, there is at least one 5-star character guaranteed to be on an Event Wish in the upcoming update: Baizhu. This Dendro Catalyst was leaked as a 5-star character, and new characters with leaked footage have always been playable in their associated update, as of late.
Current Genshin Impact 3.6 banner rumors: Leaked reruns and upcoming 5-star characters
In case the tweet gets deleted or is hidden for some readers, here is a summary:
- First Phase: Baizhu and Ganyu Event Wishes
- Second Phase: Nilou and Nahida Event Wishes
There are no specific details about the featured 4-star characters. This means it's unknown which phase will include Kaveh. Just for reference, here is the last time each of these 5-star characters was featured:
- Baizhu: N/A
- Ganyu: September 9, 2022 - September 27, 2022
- Nilou: October 14, 2022 - November 1, 2022
- Nahida: November 2, 2022 - November 18, 2022
It has been several months since any of these old 5-star characters last had a banner.
It is vital to mention that there are no confirmed reruns for Genshin Impact 3.6. Everything that readers saw above came from a well-known leaker who doesn't have a perfect track record. Everything is subject to change, especially since content like reruns isn't revealed until a few days before a Version Update comes out.
It is vital to mention that the leaker (Tao) who made the new claims for the Genshin Impact 3.6 banners was wrong about the Version 3.5 Event Wishes. They originally stated:
- Cyno and Dehya in the first half
- Eula and Albedo or Venti in the second half
While the first phase was accurate, the second half was completely wrong. Travelers would later discover that Ayaka and Shenhe were in the second part of that update, not Eula, Albedo, or Venti.
Note: The aforementioned incorrect leak can be seen above for those curious.
Ergo, Travelers should be skeptical of the latest leak. Leaker Tao might be more confident about the latest rumors, but there is no hard evidence to confirm anything.
On a related note, Nahida has been leaked to have a second Story Quest in Genshin Impact 3.6. When Raiden Shogun got her second Story Quest in Version 2.5, she also got a banner. Thus, some players predict that Nahida will follow the same past precedence.
Travelers will eventually find out the full reruns in the upcoming weeks.
Baizhu is a 5-star character
Current Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal everything about Baizhu's gameplay. Past 5-star characters who have been leaked in a similar fashion have always been summonable in their corresponding Version Update.
Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user with a focus on healing in both his Elemental Skill and Burst. His Elemental Burst can also create a weak but regenerating shield. Travelers can see his gameplay in the second half of the above YouTube embed.
