Best artifacts and weapons for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact: Builds and stats priority

Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character with many good artifacts and weapons. Here is a succinct overview of his best artifacts:

4-piece Gilded Dreams

4-piece Deepwood Memories

2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost

2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe

Likewise, here is a list of Alhaitham's ideal weapons:

Light Of Foliar Incision

Primordial Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Harbinger of Dawn

Sapwood Blade

Iron Sting

The rest of this guide will cover these topics in more detail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Most efficient Alhaitham build in Genshin Impact (Artifacts and weapons)

Official artwork featuring this character (Image via HoYoverse)

This guide will first cover the character's ideal artifacts before getting into his best weapons. The previously posted lists will be referenced below with explanations about why you should consider getting specific items for Alhaitham.

Best Alhaitham artifacts

Here is a brief explanation of Alhaitham's ideal artifact sets in Genshin Impact:

4-piece Gilded Dreams: Best overall DPS as it boosts his Elemental Mastery and ATK

Best overall DPS as it boosts his Elemental Mastery and ATK 4-piece Deepwood Memories: Buffs his Dendro DMG and lowers the opponent's Dendro RES

Buffs his Dendro DMG and lowers the opponent's Dendro RES 2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost: +160 Elemental Mastery

+160 Elemental Mastery 2-piece Gilded Dreams + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe: +160 Elemental Mastery

+160 Elemental Mastery 2-piece Flower of Paradise Lost + 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe: +160 Elemental Mastery

The location of the Domain that holds Gilded Dreams and Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The artifact set that Genshin Impact players should use depends on the specific stats they have on these artifacts. Here is a list of ideal primary stats:

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery or ATK%

Elemental Mastery or ATK% Goblet of Eonotheum: Dendro DMG%

Dendro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% of CRIT DMG%

The best secondary stats should include CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, Elemental Mastery, ATK%, and some Energy Recharge.

Most efficient weapons for Alhaitham

Some of the best Swords to give him (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Alhaitham's best weapons in Genshin Impact and a brief explanation of why you should use them:

Light Of Foliar Incision: His signature weapon with huge CRIT DMG% with an effect that buffs CRIT Rate and damage for Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills.

His signature weapon with huge CRIT DMG% with an effect that buffs CRIT Rate and damage for Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills. Primordial Jade Cutter: Great CRIT Rate sword with a decent effect that buffs the user's HP.

Great CRIT Rate sword with a decent effect that buffs the user's HP. Mistsplitter Reforged: Good CRIT DMG% and Elemental DMG% bonuses. Its effect is also fine for this character.

Good CRIT DMG% and Elemental DMG% bonuses. Its effect is also fine for this character. Harbinger of Dawn: F2P-friendly Sword with CRIT DMG% that can buff CRIT Rate% if the user has high HP. This weapon is recommended to use alongside a shielder.

F2P-friendly Sword with CRIT DMG% that can buff CRIT Rate% if the user has high HP. This weapon is recommended to use alongside a shielder. Sapwood Blade: F2P-friendly Sword, and it's craftable. This character can easily trigger the Dendro-based Elemental Reactions for its effect.

F2P-friendly Sword, and it's craftable. This character can easily trigger the Dendro-based Elemental Reactions for its effect. Iron Sting: F2P-friendly Sword, and it's also craftable. All-around solid effect and stats.

Do note that lower-rarity Swords aren't always worse than their higher-rarity counterparts. While Light of Foliar Incision is undoubtedly the best option, a 3-star Sword like Harbinger of Dawn can still outclass some 4-star or even 5-star options in terms of DPS.

Genshin Impact players have several ways to build Alhaitham. It's worth mentioning that this guide was written with Version 3.4 in mind, so no future swords or artifacts will be reflected here.

