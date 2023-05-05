Genshin Impact 3.7 Yae Miko banner leaks: 4-star characters and release date

The Genshin Impact 3.7 version update is expected to be released on May 24, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8), which is less than three weeks away. A couple of recent leaks have revealed the upcoming rerun banner of the next patch, and It is speculated that the 5-star Electro character Yae Miko might return in the first phase alongside Yoimiya.

That is not all; the leakers have also revealed the 4-star characters that are likely to be featured on Yae Miko's supposed rerun banner, including Kirara's newest Dendro character. Here's everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the upcoming version 3.7 banners.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks reveal all Phase I banner characters

HutaoLover77, a popular and reliable leaker within the community, recently leaked the potential rate-up characters for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update. According to them, Yae Miko will likely get her second rerun in the first phase alongside Yoimiya, which is good news for fans since both of them are exceptional units.

Furthermore, the leaks also revealed the potential 4-star candidates that are expected to be on Yae Miko's rerun banner, and they are:

Chongyun (Cryo - Claymore)

Yun Jin (Geo - Polearm)

Kirara (Sword - Dendro)

The first two names on the list are Chongyun and Yun Jin from Liyue. While the former is not the most popular character among Genshin Impact fans, he is a decent Cryo unit. On the other hand, Yun Jin is a very good support unit that can buff the Normal Attack DMG, which is very useful for characters like Eula and Yoimiya.

Finally, Kirara is an upcoming 4-star unit from Inazuma, and it is speculated that she uses a Sword. The developers are yet to reveal any information about her potential kit. However, based on the leaks, she doesn't look like a support unit, and her kit seems to require her to stay on-field to deal damage to enemies.

As previously mentioned, the Genshin Impact 3.7 update is expected to go live on May 24, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8), which is also the release date and time of the Phase I banners. HoYoverse will share more official information during the Special Program livestream, which is expected to be conducted on or around May 13, 2023.

More version 3.7 update leaks

Leaked images from the version 3.7 main event (Image via HoYoverse)

The above media is a collage of some of the leaked images that recently surfaced online, which are speculated to be scenes from the main event of the upcoming v3.7 update. It was initially believed that the Flagship event will be held in Inazuma; however, it seems that the new event will be huge, and Travelers are going to visit all four nations together with Kirara and several characters.

