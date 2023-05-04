Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: Kirara release date and upcoming characters after Baizhu

Genshin Impact 3.6 recently featured two five-star characters, Baizhu and Ganyu, in its Phase II banners. Despite this, many players are looking for to be featured in the game. Fortunately, some recent leaks have revealed characters that may appear in the upcoming 3.7 version update. However, these rumors may turn out to be inaccurate, so one should pace their expectations.

Based on the leaks, patches will only feature five-star reruns with no new characters in this rarity from now on. The only fresh face to appear on future banners is Kiara, a four-star Dendro unit. This article will mention her potential release date and discuss some five-star characters that may arrive after Baizhu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kiara release date and upcoming characters

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express



#GenshinImpact Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the Eaves
Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express

HoYoverse officials are yet to announce Kirara's release date or her banner order. Fortunately, recent leaks from HutaoLover77 have offered this information. Based on them, this entity will be featured in the first half of Genshin Impact's 3.7 banners, which are rumored to be launched on May 24, 2023.

Known as Momoka in previous leaks, Kiara is an upcoming playable character officially introduced via recent drip marketing that took place at version 3.6's start. These strategies are usually an official confirmation that the shown character (Kiara in this case) will debut in upcoming banners.

HutaoLover77's leaks also reveal some of the five-star characters that may be featured in the upcoming patch. Here is a list of all the entities in question:

Phase I - Yoimiya + Yae MIko (Kiara Debut)

Phase II - Alhaithma + Kazuha

Yoimiya and Yae Miko are expected to be featured in Phase I banner, which will also hold Kiara's debut. Whereas, Phase II banners will feature Alhaitham and Kazuha. Keep in mind that this information is subject to change.

Assuming these leaks are true, players will have a great opportunity to summon of the most sought-after characters in Genshin Impact. If they are still looking for Pyro DPS, Dendro DPS, Electro Sub-DPS, or Anemo Crowd Control, then it is highly recommended to summon on these upcoming banners.

Other upcoming banner speculations

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

Here are my brand new 3.8 speculations, had to move around a few due to the 3.7 banner leaks

- Kokomi added since she was booted from 3.7

- Wanderer added since it seems hoyo wants to run all of Sumeru before Fontaine

#GenshinImpact #原神 #GenshinLeaks - 3.8 BANNER UPDATE -
Here are my brand new 3.8 speculations, had to move around a few due to the 3.7 banner leaks
- Kokomi added since she was booted from 3.7
- Wanderer added since it seems hoyo wants to run all of Sumeru before Fontaine

When it comes to banner speculations for future banners, this tweet from SipSipStefan seems to have received a lot of traction. Based on their speculations, the following characters should appear in the upcoming 3.8 banners:

Klee

Eula

Kokomi

Wanderer

This list is based on pure speculation with no evidence to confirm it. Readers are advised to wait for reliable information or official announcements to ensure they spend their Primogems wisely in Genshin Impact.

