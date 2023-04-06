Genshin Impact Eula rerun leaks for 2023: Expected date and version details

While the Genshin Impact 3.6 update continues to create buzz, many players are still eagerly awaiting Eula's rerun in 2023 after new leaks shed light on the same. While nothing has been confirmed, it is likely that the character's second rerun will be featured in version 3.8 banners.

Eula is a 5-star Cryo character and a physical hypercarry who has stayed away from the limited banners for more than a year. In this article, we will discuss the latest Genshin Impact leaks about her rerun, the expected date, and version details.

Genshin Impact leaks: Eula will return in version 3.8 banners

The Genshin Impact community has come across new leaks sharing details about Eula's second rerun. She has not featured in the limited banners for a long time. Here is a list of her prior appearances:

Initial debut in Patch 1.5 - May 18, 2021

First rerun in Patch 2.3 - November 24, 2021

It has been around 16 months since her last appearance, and many fans have been eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback.

Although these are very early leaks, they come from credible sources. Eula is expected to feature on the limited banners in version 3.8 for her second rerun. If this turns out to be true, players will have the chance to obtain a single or multiple copies of the Cryo Powerhouse.

Expected release date for Eula's potential rerun

2Randoms🥐⚖️ @bampobodys



3.4/ 18 January/23

3.5/ 1 March/23

3.6/ 12 April/23

3.7/ 24 May/23

3.8/ 5 july/23

4.0/ 16 August/23

4.1/ 27 September/23

4.2/ 8 November/23

4.3/ 20 December/23



(These are just speculations,not a leak)



lmpact #Genshin So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak) #Genshin lmpact #genshintwt So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak)#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin

Although the leaks do mention Eula's rerun banner being the patch 3.8 update, there is no mention of the banner order. Based on speculations, one can anticipate that version 3.8 will launch alongside the Phase I banner on July 5, 2023.

Here are the speculated release dates for the 3.8 banners:

Phase I: July 5, 2023

Phase II: July 16, 2023

Early leaks also mentioned that no new 5-star or 4-star characters will be debuting in the patch 3.8 update. Hence, there is no way to confirm Eula's rerun banner order in Genshin Impact.

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1 No new characters added in 3.8.

There will be new TCG cards in 3.8.



Via TeamChina No new characters added in 3.8. There will be new TCG cards in 3.8.Via TeamChina

Leakers have revealed that version 3.8 will be another pure rerun version update. However, TCG lovers will get new characters and talent cards to add to their deck.

Poll : 0 votes