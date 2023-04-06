Genshin Impact Eula Rerun: Expected release date as per leaks

Genshin Impact players who have been eagerly waiting for Eula's return to the game may have reason to be excited. Recent leaks suggest that Eula's long-awaited rerun may be coming soon, possibly in patch 3.8. However, these leaks cannot be confirmed until HoYoverse officials release information about the update, which is expected to happen in late June or early July.

Regardless, this news is sure to pique the interest of many players who are hoping to add Eula to their roster of characters. This article will cover the latest Genshin Impact leaks about Eula's rerun.

Genshin Impact: New leaks reveal Eula's rerun and more

Recent leaks confirm Eula's rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

New leaks have surfaced on the internet revealing information about character banners and weapons in future Genshin Impact patches. These leaks also make claims about Eula's rerun, which will interest many in the community.

The 5-star Cryo Claymore character has appeared on the limited banner twice in the following version updates:

Patch 1.5 - May 18, 2021 (Debut)

Patch 2.3 - November 24, 2023 (First Rerun)

Hence, Eula has not featured in banners for more than a year now, and fans have been wondering when she will make a comeback. Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks, there is a high chance that patch 3.8 banners will feature Eula's second rerun.

Many fans believed that Eula would return in the upcoming patch 3.6 banner, as claimed by previous leaks. However, this was debunked by officials in the recent 3.6 Special Program announcements. Hence, these Genshin Impact leaks have been flagged as questionable by r/Genshin_Impact_leaks page.

However, other credible leakers, such as SaveYourPrimos, have confirmed the authenticity of this new information. Either way, players are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

New leaks also reveal Amos' Bow rerun and more

3.6:

Ganyu weapon Banner : amos



3.7:

Kirara dendro 4 char



3.8:

No new Character (Eula Rerun)



4.0:

Two New Character



Along with the speculation about Eula's rerun, the latest leaks also suggest that there will be other exciting developments in Genshin Impact. One of these leaks hints at the return of the Amos' Bow weapon in the 3.6 banners, which lines up with official announcements regarding Ganyu's rerun in the same patch.

The leaks also claim new characters will debut in Genshin Impact 3.7 and 4.0 (Fontaine update). Kirara, a new 4-star character, is anticipated to debut in the 3.7 banner, and leaks about her are already circulating in the community. Based on the leaks, Kirara will have Dendro vision and wield Sword weapons.

