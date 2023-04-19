Genshin Impact 3.7 release date and Kirara materials pre-farming guide

The Genshin Impact community is ecstatic as the highly anticipated 3.7 release approaches. With a rumored release date of May 24, 2023, players will be looking forward to the new content, which will include the debut of the new 4-star character, Kirara. Recent leaks have already revealed leaked gameplay footage and her ascension materials.

In this guide, we will present a detailed pre-farming guide for Kirara, covering the materials required for her ascension and talent levels. This way, players will be well-prepared to unleash her full potential from the minute she becomes available in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

Genshin Impact 3.7 release date speculations

Leaked image for 3.7 main event (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming there are no delays, Genshin Impact officials will follow their standard 42-day cycle for their version updates. It is also divided into two phases with each staying active for 21 days. Hence, players can use this information to anticipate the release date for the upcoming version 3.7 update.

The current version will enter the Phase II banner on May 2, 2023, and will continue for 21 days. Therefore, players can anticipate the new 3.7 update to be released on May 24, 2023. Keep in mind that this speculated date will differ for players based on the servers they play on.

Genshin Impact: Pre-farming Guide for Kirara's Ascension Materials

Kirara's ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the ascension materials by Kirara to reach level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Evergloom Ring x 46

Amakumo Fruit x 168

Spectral Husk x 18

Spectral Heart x 30

Spectral Nucleus x 36

Hero's Wit x 419

Mora x 2,093,400

Nagadus Emerald can be collected by defeating the following bosses:

Dendro Hypostasis

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Keep in mind that players will have to consume 40 original resins each time to obtain different pieces of Nagadus Emerald.

Moving forward, players will need to harvest the Amakumo Fruit. It is a local specialty exclusive to the Inazuma region and can be found on Serei Island. Genshin Impact players will need to defeat the new overworld boss, Iniquitous Baptist, who will drop the Evergloom Ring required for Kirara's ascension.

The above interactive map shows all the spawn locations of specters. The drops from these common monsters are needed for Kirara's ascension and talent level-up. Hence, players are advised to farm plenty of them on a daily basis to reach the necessary amount.

Genshin Impact: Pre-farming Guide for Kirara's Talent Level-up Materials

Here is a list of materials needed to max out Kirara's talent levels:

Teachings of Transience x 9

Guide to Transience x 63

Philosophies of Transience x 114

Spectral Husk x 18

Spectral Heart x 66

Spectral Nucleus x 93

Everamber x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Mora x 4,950,000

Kirara will need Inazuma talent books (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the common drop materials are already covered in the previous section, we will jump right into Kirara's talent books. Genshin Impact players will need to farm Transience talent books from Inazuma's talent domain (Violet Court). Keep in mind that these can only be farmed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays in the domain.

Lastly, Kirara will need new weekly boss material, Everamber, that will be dropped by the Guardian of Apep's Oasis. It is important to note that players will have to complete Nahida's second story quest to unlock the new weekly trounce domain in Genshin Impact.

