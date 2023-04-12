The Genshin Impact 3.6 update has finally been released, offering a ton of fresh and interesting content, which includes the newly unlocked region of Sumeru. As fans explore the updated map, they will also find some new enemies in the region, such as the Iniquitous Baptist, a new normal boss located in the Gate of Zulqarnain subarea of the Gavireh Lajavard desert.

That said, some fans may find it difficult to find the exact location of this newly added boss since it has been added to a brand new in-game region. This Genshin Impact article will provide a guide on how to reach and easily unlock the new overworld boss, Iniquitous Baptist.

Location of new boss Iniquitous Baptist in Genshin Impact

Iniquitous Baptist's location on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has released a new world boss known as Iniquitous Baptist, which is located in the newly released desert area of Sumeru, Gavireh Lavajard. Luckily, there are no pre-requirements to unlock this boss, so fans can simply head to this location and fight against the new enemy.

To find the Iniquitous Baptist, you're advised to first unlock the new map by interacting with the Statue of the Seven that's located near the Temir Mountains. Doing so will light up the entire left side of the new map, as seen in the image above.

Cave entrance location (Image via HoYoverse)

Entering the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

You must then head to the Gate of Zulqarnain by following the road on the map, which will lead you straight to a cave entrance. Don't forget to unlock the teleport waypoints along the way to reach the boss faster next time. Enter the tunnel and follow the path until you see the boss area. To challenge this boss, you simply have to enter the arena, which will summon the Iniquitous Baptist.

Evergloom Ring (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to other overworld bosses in Genshin Impact, you'll need 40 Original Resin to claim the rewards after defeating the Iniquitous Baptist. For those unaware, this new boss is from the Abyss Order and is capable of using four different elements in battle. Furthermore, the Iniquitous Baptist can also deploy an elemental shield depending on his phase, making him a rather troublesome enemy to defeat.

Here's a list of all the item drops that can be obtained by challenging this new boss:

Evergloom Ring

Varunada Lazurite Sliver/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Shivada Jade Sliver/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver//Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Berserker set

Instructor set

The Exile set

Prayers for Wisdom set

Prayers to Springtime set

Prayers for Illumination set

Prayers for Destiny set

Gladiator's Finale set

Wanderer's Troupe set

The Evergloom Ring is a brand new boss drop that's used as character ascension material. Currently, there are no units in Genshin Impact that require this item for their ascension. However, based on reliable leaks, it's speculated that fans will need the Evergloom Ring to ascend Baizhu in the upcoming second phase of version 3.6.

