Genshin Impact 3.7 banner schedule: Kirara, Kazuha and more character reruns

With Genshin Impact 3.7 anticipated to launch in May 2023, players are excited for the new banner and character release. Recent leaks have claimed that the upcoming banners will not have any new 5-star characters. Additionally, they have also confirmed the debut of Kirara, a new 4-star Inazuman character, and the return of some of the fan-favorite 5-star characters. Here is a list of all the 5-star characters that have been shown in the recent 3.7 banner leaks:

Yoimiya

Yae Miko

Alhaitham

Kazuha

This is a great opportunity for the newer player base to obtain some of the most powerful and sought-out characters. This article will cover everything about Genshin Impact 3.7 banners from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact: New 3.7 leaks reveal banner characters and change in banner order

A recent leak by Team China revealed the rerun characters and their banner order in Genshin Impact 3.7 update. A few hours after this post, the credible leakers revised their information, stating it happened due to internal communication problems.

Based on the latest leaks, there has been a change in the banner order for the upcoming banners. Here is the updated one:

Phase I: Yoimiya + Yae Miko (+Kirara)

Yoimiya + Yae Miko (+Kirara) Phase II: Alhaitham + Kazuha

The banner correction from the latest leak reveals that Yoimiya and Yae Miko will be featured in the Phase I banner. Both of these Genshin Impact characters are Inazuman characters with 5-star rarity.

Yoimiya is a Pyro Bow user and excels at dealing massive damage through her Elemental Skill and Normal attacks. Yae Miko, on the other hand, is an Electro Catalyst use and her kit excels in off-field damage and triggers elemental reactions.

Kirara official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Let us not forget that HoYoverse officials have already confirmed the debut of Kirara, a new 4-star Dendro character. The latest leaks revealed her gameplay footage showcasing her kit and abilities.

Similarly, the latest revised leaks confirm that the Phase II banner will feature Alhaitham and Kazuha.

Despite being such a popular character, Kazuha has had only one rerun since his initial debut. Alhaitham, the 5-star who recently debuted in the previous Sumeru update, will have his first rerun in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. Both sword users rely on Elemental Mastery but have different roles in the party.

While Alhaitham is an on-field DPS unit, Kazuha is an Anemo support who excels at crowd control and providing buffs to the party.

Speculated 3.7 weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The above picture is a speculation about the upcoming weapon banners. Here is an overview:

Thundering Pulse

Kagura's Verity

Light Of Foliar Incision

Freedom Sworn

As veteran players must already know, the contents of weapon banners are highly influenced by character banners, and most of the time, they will feature signature weapons.

