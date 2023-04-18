Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss leaks reveal new enemy lineups

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the potential enemy lineup on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in the upcoming version 3.7 update. Based on the data, it seems that the final chambers of the Abyss might include some of the toughest and most troublesome enemies in the game, such as the Consecrated Beasts and Thunder Manifestation.

Additionally, it looks like the Spiral Abyss Blessings will be favoring characters that generate the most DPS (damage per second) from their Normal Attacks. This article will cover the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 potential enemy lineup in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

All the information provided here is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks reveal potential Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup in Genshin Impact 3.7

Floor 12: Chamber 1-1 level 95

Cryo Whopperflower x 4 - 208,116 HP

Pyro Whopperflower x 4 - 208,116 HP

Primal Construct: Prospector x 2 - 386,144 HP

Primal Construct: Repulsor x 2 - 386,144 HP

Primal Construct: Reshaper x 2 - 386,144 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 1-2 Enemy level 95

Cryo Abyss Mage x 2 - 138,744 HP

Hydro Abyss Mage x 1 - 138,744 HP

Abyss Herald: Frost Fall x 2 - 554,977 HP

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents x 1 - 554,977 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-1 Enemy level 98

Jadeplume Terrorshroom x 1 - 1,802,521 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-2 Enemy level 98

Thunder Manifestation x 1 - 1,8,02,521 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-1 Enemy level 100

Consecrated Fanged Beast x 1 - 970,550 HP

Consecrated Horned Crocodile x 1 - 970,550 HP

Consecrated Scorpion x 1 - 970,550 HP

Consecrated Red Vulture x 1 - 970,550 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-2 Enemy level 100

Iniquitous Baptist x 1 - 1,386,500 HP

As previously mentioned, the potential Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update will likely feature some of the most annoying enemies like Consecrated Beasts and Thunder Manifestation. Fans will need powerful teams and DPS units that excel in dealing ST damage if they want to clear the final floor of the Abyss with all nine stars.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Blessings of the Abyssal Moon

The above Genshin Impact leak was provided by Mero on Twitter, which revealed the Spiral Abyss blessings for all three phases.

Floor 12 Phase One Blessings: Drumming Moon

During the first phase, when the active character hits an enemy with a Normal Attack, that enemy will be marked with a Sign of Snaring. After two seconds, the Sign will disappear and deal True DMG to the enemy. Additionally, when a character hits an opponent that is already marked by Sign of Snaring, the DMG dealt when the Sign disappears will be significantly increased up to nine times.

Floor 12 Phase Two Blessings: Potent Moon

In the second phase, when an active character hits an enemy with a Normal Attack, their DMG will be increased by 12% for two seconds. This effect can be triggered every 0.05 seconds and can be stacked up to five times. The duration of each stack will be counted independently. Furthermore, the effect will end when this character leaves the field.

Floor 12 Phase Three Blessings: Willowy Moon

In the final phase, when an active character hits an enemy, the Physical or Elemental resistance of the enemy will be decreased by 6% for two seconds, matching the attribute of that attack. This effect can be stacked up to six times. Additionally, multiple resistance shred debuffs can co-exist simultaneously, and their stacks and duration will be counted independently.

Blessings in all three phases seem to provide damage bonuses on Normal Attacks. Considering both Yoimiya and Alhaitham are expected to get a rerun banner in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update, it is safe to assume that the Blessings were designed with them in mind.

