Kirara banner 4-stars and 5-star characters as per Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks

The hype for Genshin Impact 3.7 is at an all-time high, with new leaks shedding more light on the upcoming banners. Players already have an inkling about the upcoming 5-stars from previous leaks; however, the recent leaks indicate the potential 4-stars that are set to appear in these banners. This is important news since the 4-star characters on banners highly influence the player's decision to spend Primogems. Earlier leaks and official posts had only confirmed Kirara, a new 4-star from Inazuma, to debut in the 3.7 banners.

This article will cover all the latest leaks regarding Genshin Impact 3.7 and its upcoming banner characters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unconfirmed leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks unveil upcoming 5-star & 4-star characters for patch 3.7 banners

The latest leaks from credible sources have publicized a list of 4-star characters that will appear on the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners. Remember that these are early banner leaks and are yet to be confirmed. Players are advised to wait for more future leaks to plan their resources accordingly and save their Primogems. Based on the tweet above, here are all the 4-stars that will appear in Phase I and Phase II of the upcoming banners:

Phase I: Chongyun + Kirara + Yunjijn

Phase II: Yaoyao + Heizou + Xiangling

As shown in the leaks above, Phase I will feature Kirara, a new 4-star character from Inazuma with a kit specializing in on-field Dendro applications and generating solid shields. While Chongyun is a Cryo Sub-DPS providing Cryo infusion, Yunjin is a Normal Attack (NA) buffer where the DMG increase is based on her max DEF.

4-star characters leaked to appear in 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.7 Phase II banner will feature Yaoyao, Heizou, and Xiangling. As a Dendro character, Yaoyao specializes in on-field and off-field healing and Dendro application. Heiziou is a flexible Anemo Catalyst user that can be used as an on-field driver or quick-swap DPS. Lastly, Xiangling is a famous 4-star from Liyue who gained popularity from her position in national team comps. As an off-field Pyro DPS, she can use her synergy with many other Hydro characters to trigger vaporization to deal massive damage.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks disclose upcoming 5-star characters

Previous leaks have already shown the upcoming 5-stars characters. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I: Yoimiya + Yae Miko

Phase II: Alhaitham + Kazuha

As players can see from the leaks above, the upcoming banners will feature some of the most famous characters in Genshin Impact. These characters have gained popularity for various reasons, including their character design, unique abilities, in-game lore, personality, and many more.

