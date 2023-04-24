Genshin Impact 3.7 banners and 4-stars leaked

As Genshin Impact 3.7 approaches its release, players look forward to new banners and content planned for the community. While players already know about the 5-star characters set to appear, the latest leaks revealed the potential 4-star characters in the upcoming banners. This type of information is crucial for players who like to pre-farm resources for future characters and plan their Primogems accordingly.

This article will outline all the recent information about the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners and leaked 4-stars along with it.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. The final release content might vary.

Genshin Impact 3.7: New banner leaks reveal all potential 4-stars

Credible leakers have already informed the Genshin Impact community about all the 5-star characters appearing in the upcoming 3.7 banner. Here is a quick overview:

Yoimiya

Yae Miko

Alhaitham

Kazuha

As shown in the tweet above, sources have claimed that Phase I of the Genshin Impact 3.7 update will feature Yoimiya and Yae Miko together. Yoimiya is a Pyro Bow character known for her single-target prowess and vape teams. Yae Miko, on the other hand, is an off-field Electro enabler who has gained more popularity in the recent Dendro teams. Here are all three 4-star characters leaked to appear on Phase I banners:

Chongyun

Kirara

Yunjin

Potential 4-stars for Phase I banner from latest leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara is a new 4-star Dendro character anticipated to debut in the upcoming 3.7 update. Officials have also confirmed this by introducing her in a recent drip marketing post. The new Sword character will be joined by Chongyun and Yuinjin. Chongyun can help the party with his Cryo infusion and massive damage numbers from his Elemental Burst. Meanwhile, Yunjin specializes in buffing normal attacks of all party members with her Elemental Burst, which is based on her total DEF.

Moving forward with Phase II banners, players will have an opportunity to wish on Alhaitham and Kaedehara Kazuha. While the former 5-star is an on-field DPS character, the latter excels at crowd control and providing party buffs. Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks, both will be accompanied by the following 4-stars:

Yaoyao

Heizou

Xiangling

Potential 4-stars for Phase II banner from latest leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

All three 4-stars mentioned above have different roles to perform in a party. Starting with Yaoyao, she is a Dendro support (polearm user) who provides tons of healing and Dendro applications based on her max HP. Heizou is an Anemo Catalyst who can fulfill various roles in the party, such as on-field driver and quick-swap DPS. Lastly, Xiangling is a very popular 4-star character that excels at off-field Pyro damage with her Elemental Burst.

Poll : 0 votes