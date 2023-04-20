Kirara is a new Dendro character from Inazuma that will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update. The developers have yet to release any information about her rarity and gameplay. That said, many Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, revealing her potential kit and weapon type.

Based on Kirara's leaked beta clips, it is safe to assume that she has a unique gameplay style, different from any other character that has been released in the game so far. This Genshin Impact article will cover Kirara's talents and abilities, but it should be noted that HoYoverse has confirmed none of this, and fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kirara's entire kit

Normal and Charged Attacks

The above Genshin Impact leak provided by Mero shows all of Kirara's main talents at level nine. Her Normal Attack is called Boxcutter and is a simple 4-hit combo, and her Charged Attacks will consume a certain amount of stamina to dish out three rapid claw attacks.

Elemental Skill

Kirara's Elemental Skill has two versions - Press and Hold. In the former's case, she will perform a flying kick to deal Dendro DMG while creating a Shield of Safe Transport. The shield will absorb a certain amount of damage based on Kirara's Max HP, depending on her talent level.

Holding the skill will create another Shield identical to the previous one, and she will enter the Urgent Neko Parcel state to move and fight, which will grant her the following effects:

Deal Dendro damage to the enemies she hits, and this effect can be triggered once on every enemy every 0.5 seconds.

Kirara's movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power will increase in this state.

When this status expires or if the skill is used again, she will deal a powerful AoE Dendro damage attack.

Urgent Neko Parcel status can only last up to 10 seconds. When the state ends, the skill will enter a cooldown, and the longer Kirara stays in that state, the longer the cooldown. Furthermore, sprinting or actively canceling the climb action will remove the status.

Elemental Burst

Kirara's Elemental Burst is called Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch. Upon casting her burst, she will send a "Special Delivery Package" that will hit nearby enemies and deal Dendro DMG. Additionally, when it explodes, it will split into many Cat Grass Cardamoms, which will also explode after a certain amount of time has passed or when it touches an enemy and deal AoE Dendro DMG.

Kirara's passives and constellations as per the Genshin Impact leak

Here is a brief overview of all three of Kirara's passive skills:

Bewitching, Betwitching Tails: When Kirara is in her Urgent Neko Parcel state, she will gain a stack of Reinforced Packaging every time she hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered every 0.5 seconds and can be stacked up to three times. When this status ends, each stack of Reinforced Packaging will create a shield with a 20% damage absorption rate of the original shield made by her skill.

Timely Bedazzlements: For every 1000 Max HP that Kirara possesses, her Elemental Skill and Burst DMG will be increased by 0.4% and 0.3%.

Cat's Creeping Carriage: When Kirara is in the party, animals that drop Raw Meat, Fowl, and Chilled Meat won't get startled when they are approached.

Moving on, here is a brief summary of all six of her constellations:

C1: For every 8,000 Max HP Kirara possesses, she will create one extra Cat Grass Cardamom from her Elemental Burst.

C2: In her Urgent Neko Parcel status, Kirara will grant a special shield to all her party members with a 40% damage absorption rate of the shield generated from her skill.

C3: Increase her Elemetanal Skill level by three.

C4: When a party member that is protected by a shield deals a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack, Kirara will perform Coordinated Attacks with her Cat Grass Cardamoms dealing 200% of her ATK as Dendro DMG.

C5: Increase her Elemental Burst level by three.

C6: All party members will gain a 12% All Elemental DMG bonus within 15 seconds after Kirara uses her Elemental Skill or Burst.

Genshin Impact 3.7 is expected to be released on May 24, 2024. Based on the leaks, it is speculated that Kirara will be featured in the first phase. Official confirmation will be made during the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program, which is expected to be held around May 12.

Poll : 0 votes