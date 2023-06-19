Genshin Impact leak suggests Fontaine will be based on two real-life cities

A recent Genshin Impact leak has disclosed interesting information about the upcoming region, Fontaine. Team China, a reliable source, has claimed that Fontaine will have a twin city design based on the actual cities of London and Paris. This leak has players sharing their theories and speculations within the community.

Exploring a fusion of two well-known European cities in Genshin Impact, known for its stunning and meticulously designed in-game locations, is appealing. That said, here is everything players need to know about the Fontaine city design and plot from the latest Genshin Impact leak.

Genshin Impact: Fontaine will be based on London and Paris, as per the latest leaks

Team China, one of the most trustworthy sources for Genshin Impact leaks, has recently shed new light on Fontaine. Here is a rough translation of their latest post on Twitter (translated from Chinese):

"Fontaine Twin Cities Structure London and Paris Steampunk/Science and Technology Era Coexistence Contradictions and conflicts appear here."

Based on the latest leak, Fontaine is rumored to be a twin city structure blending London and Paris. Players can expect the region to be surrounded by steampunk or scientific mechanisms. Furthermore, the leak also emphasized that Fontaine is going through internal conflicts and contradictions related to the co-existence of different technology over there.

This has led many to speculate that the main storyline, Archon Quest Chapter IV: Masquerade of the Guilty, will rotate around this. They will also introduce all new Fontaine characters in the process.

Other speculations about Fontaine

If the leaks about Fontaine being based on both London and Paris, and the conflict between them (I think it is true, as there was already some speculation about Fontaine not just being based on France), then I really think that Hyv make a fair amount of // Fontaine LeaksIf the leaks about Fontaine being based on both London and Paris, and the conflict between them (I think it is true, as there was already some speculation about Fontaine not just being based on France), then I really think that Hyv make a fair amount of

carol @Harbing3r_ historical and cultural references to that time (as they always do). My theory is that they will take inspiration from A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, one of the most well known novels in Western literature. The plot basically has the exact same setting. (2/?) historical and cultural references to that time (as they always do). My theory is that they will take inspiration from A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, one of the most well known novels in Western literature. The plot basically has the exact same setting. (2/?) https://t.co/BlMUJ5onav

Genshin Impact players and theory crafters already know how HoYoverse officials use real-life and cultural elements and incorporate them into their storylines, quests, and events.

In the case of Fontaine and its plot, many have speculated that officials might take inspiration from "A Tale of Two Cities," the classic novel from Western literature written by Charles Dickens.

The novel's contents take place before and during the French Revolution, following the lives of two men, Charles Darnay and Sydney Carton. The plot features political unrest, love, sacrifice, and redemption. The story also explores the themes of social injustice and the triumph of the human spirit.

HoYoverse officials have not shared many details about Fontaine's special energy system on the verge of declining. Liben, the NPC of Marvelous Merchandise, has also revealed that the present Fontaine is currently dangerous to visit and oppressing in nature.

Overall, this is all speculation at the moment, and players should wait for the patch 3.8 live stream and other future announcements for more clarity.

