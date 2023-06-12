Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Harbinger's death, Sandrone playable and more

The Genshin Impact community has recently received another set of leaks regarding Fontaine. The new batch sheds more light on the Fatui Harbingers, appearing in the upcoming main story. Furthermore, players also get spoiled as they learn about the death of one of the fan-favorite characters who everyone expected to debut as a playable character.

These Fontaine leaks have left the community with a bittersweet taste. This article will outline all the latest Genshin Impact leaks related to Fatui Harbinger in the upcoming Fontaine update and main storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for future story quests.

Genshin Impact leaks: Arlecchino death, Sandrone's debut, and more

vississ @vississ01 [GI-4.X]

Según una de mis fuentes, Arlecchino aparecerá en la línea principal de fortaine, pero morirá en el final de la línea principal. La precisión de esta fuente es alta (90%), así que la puse en mi cuenta principal.



Reliable leaker, vissviss, shared new information about Fatui Harbinger in Fontaine and a major Genshin Impact spoiler that the community was unprepared for. Based on one of his trustworthy sources, players can expect to see Arclecchino in Fontiane's main storyline.

However, her appearance will be short-lived since she will also die in the main storyline. This also implies that she might be the second Fatui Harbinger to become unplayable after La Signora. Many leaks from other sources have claimed that Arlecchino will be a Pyro Sword user, showing a conflict of information.

The leaker shared this on the main account as they are pretty confident about the accuracy of the information received from the source. While many players are left with a bittersweet feeling after coming across it, others are waiting for future announcements to confirm the content of this leak.

Appearance of other Fatui Harbingers in Fontaine leaked, and more

小提瓦特-原神 @Little_Teyvat 枫丹已知要登场的执行官：木偶，仆人，公子



Harbinger in Fortaine : Sandrone, Arlecchino, Tartaglia (maybe more) 枫丹已知要登场的执行官：木偶，仆人，公子Harbinger in Fortaine : Sandrone, Arlecchino, Tartaglia (maybe more)

Another Genshin Impact leaker, Little_Tevyat, has shared a list of all the Fatui Harbingers that players can see in Fontaine and its storyline. Here is a list of them in case the tweet is removed:

Sandrone

Arlecchino

Tartaglia

Maybe more

The leaker has listed a few and has left the players wondering who else might make an appearance in Fontaine. Sandrone and Arlecchino will be making their first official appearance in Genshin Impact as well.

Many are eagerly waiting to meet these characters and find out more about them. Since the source does not mention any specific version, players will have to wait for future announcements to find out.

Although there is no mention of any version updates about the arrival of Fatui Harbingers, the leakers have claimed that Sandrone will debut in future Fontaine patches. Players' speculations suggest Sandrone might debut in version 4.3 update or beyond after the Focalor's debut in Fontaine.

