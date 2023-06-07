Several new Genshin Impact leaks have hinted at Arlecchino becoming a playable unit in one of the upcoming Fontaine updates. Most players would already know that she is one of the Eleven Fatui Harbinger, and HoYoverse teased her in the "A Winter Night's Lazzo" video last year on YouTube. A few reliable leakers, such as Keikakutori and HutaoLover77, have claimed that she may have a role in the Fontaine Archon Quest and will likely get a banner.

Further confirming these speculations were leaks that provided more information about Arlecchino's potential element and weapon of choice. This Genshin Impact article will cover all the relevant leaked details that fans need to know about the rumored Fatui Harbinger. Keep in mind that the following information is subject to change.

Arclecchino likely to be released as a Pryo Sword character in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 召使は間違いなくプレイアブルキャラ

ある理由に基づく''推測"ではフォンテーヌでプレイアブルになるはずです



Arlecchino is certainly a playable character

"guess" based on a certain reason is that she should be playable in Fontaine 召使は間違いなくプレイアブルキャラある理由に基づく''推測"ではフォンテーヌでプレイアブルになるはずですArlecchino is certainly a playable character "guess" based on a certain reason is that she should be playable in Fontaine

The first and most important thing that Genshin Impact fans would wish to know is whether Arlecchino will be a playable character or not. In the above tweet, HutaoLover77 claimed that she is expected to be released in Fontaine, and this guess is based on a "certain reason." It was later revealed that the reason was that she was expected to appear in the Fontaine Archon Quest.

胡桃 @Hutaosub77 疑わしい



召使は炎元素片手剣

※初期情報であるため変更される可能性があります



Questionable



Alecchino is a pyro sword

**this is a severe STC disease, so please point out if it has been changed 疑わしい召使は炎元素片手剣※初期情報であるため変更される可能性がありますQuestionableAlecchino is a pyro sword**this is a severe STC disease, so please point out if it has been changed

HutaoLover77 leaked more information about Arlecchino from their alternate account, stating that she has the Pyro vision and her weapon of choice is a Sword. They also stated that this is subject to change, so her element type is still up in the air. While her rarity is yet to be leaked, many within the community are speculating that Arlecchino will be a 5-star character since both Childe and Wanderer are also 5-star units.

On that note, while several leakers have confirmed Arlecchino's availability as a playable character, her release date in Genshin Impact is still uncertain.

Team-China @Hoyoverse_Leak [GI 4.X]

Arlecchino's Delusion is behind her [GI 4.X]Arlecchino's Delusion is behind her

Furthermore, based on a recent leak from Team China, it seems that Arlecchino's Delusion is located on her back, but the element type is still unknown. All the Eleven Fatui Harbingers possess a Delusion, a Vision-like item that allows them to wield additional power that originally does not belong to them.

