Genshin Impact Fatui leaks: Upcoming appearances and playable character rumors

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers is a group of diplomats from the Cryo nation of Snezhnaya in Genshin Impact. The identities and appearances of all the members were kept a mystery for most of the story in the game until HoYoverse released the "A Winter Night's Lazzo" teaser video, which revealed all the members of the infamous group.

A number of leaks since then have been surfacing, hinting that some of the Fatui heads could be released as playable characters in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, it is speculated that the Traveler will meet another group member in Fontaine, and they are likely to be one of the female Harbingers.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks. Reader discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal that a Fatui Harbinger will make an appearance in Fontaine Archon Quests

Keikakutori is one of the most reliable leakers within the community, and they recently shared some interesting information about the upcoming Fontaine update. Based on the leaks, Travelers might encounter another Fatui Harbinger very soon, and that character will likely become a playable unit before the Pyro nation of Natlan is released.

Keikakutori also believes that the next Fatui Harbinger that will be released as a playable character is likely one of the three female members:

Arlecchino "The Knave"

Columbina "Damselette"

Sandrone "Marionette"

On a side note, most Genshin Impact players must already know La Signora is a former female Fatui Harbinger. She dies at the hands of Raiden Shogun in the Inazuma Archon Quest, and there are no reliable leaks that hint towards her revival, so she is not an eligible candidate.

Columbina and Sandrone (Image via HoYoverse)

Keikakutori also stated that based on the information they possess, the Harbinger that is likely to become playable is not Arlecchino. That leaves only two other options - Columbina and Sandrone, the former is ranked third, and the latter is ranked seventh amongst all members of the group. Do note that their ranking is based on their power levels.

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 召使は間違いなくプレイアブルキャラ

ある理由に基づく''推測"ではフォンテーヌでプレイアブルになるはずです



Arlecchino is certainly a playable character

"guess" based on a certain reason is that she should be playable in Fontaine

Interestingly, another very reliable leaker, Hutaolover77, suspects that "The Knave" would become playable in the Fontaine update based on "a certain reason," which they didn't disclose. While both leaks state that a Fatui Harbinger will likely be released soon, they did not reveal the elements of their Vision for the supposed new unit.

Dottore will likely be released as a playable unit in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Last year, Ubatcha leaked that Dottore was labeled as a Claymore unit in the game data and hinted towards the possibility that the Fatui Harbinger might be released as a playable character. He has already appeared in the Sumeru Archon Quest, where he obtained Raiden's Electro Gnosis from Scaramouche and traded Nahida's Gnosis for information.

Poll : 0 votes