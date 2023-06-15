Genshin Impact may introduce two playable Hexenzirkel characters and a new member, as per leaks

A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that there may be two playable Hexenzirkel characters in the future. Not only that, but there will supposedly be another person joining this organization. Travelers should know there are no leaked videos, let alone photos, showing who the playable characters will be. The leaks in question come from Uncle A. It is possible that the leaks aren't 100% accurate.

Leaker HutaoLover77 then reposted the rumors, translating them from Chinese to English. HutaoLover77 also stated that Alice was already leaked to be playable by hxg, although there are no specific details on her kit yet. No noted release version has been mentioned for any of the playable witches.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest two Hexenzirkel characters will be playable

The above leak essentially states that every named Hexenzirkel character will be playable in Genshin Impact. Also, two more units will be planned to be summonable, yet no specific aliases were mentioned here. Another important part of this leak from Uncle A states that a new member will join the organization to replace a dead one.

Only two members of the Hexenzirkel are known to be dead:

I. Ivanovna N.

Andersdotter

It's unknown which of the two will be replaced. Note that not all known members are guaranteed to be alive, as only Alice and Barbeloth have been confirmed as such. Everybody else's fate was unknown by the time this article was written.

Current information on the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact

If the current leaks are true regarding all named Hexenzirkel characters being playable, that would mean players could potentially get the following units one day in Genshin Impact:

Alice

Barbeloth

Nicole

Rhinedottir

Astute Genshin Impact players should remember that an NPC named Scarlett was training to be a successor of I. Ivanovna N. back in the Windblume's Breath event released in Version 3.5. It is currently unknown if she will be playable in the future as one of the two new characters. Likewise, it's possible that Uncle A could be referring to her as the one replacing the dead Hexenzirkel member.

There's no knowing for certain due to how vague the original leak was.

Related leaks

Some old leaks also reference this organization having playable characters (Image via vivliz)

Team China has leaked several random things about the upcoming patches. One thing of note is that some of these witches were known to be playable even back in March 2023. Unfortunately, these old leaks don't mention anything specific about who will be summonable and when that could happen.

All that's currently known is that no member of this organization was leaked to be in the Genshin Impact 3.8 beta. Similarly, no credible text leaks suggest they will be playable in the early Fontaine patches. In the meantime, Travelers already have a ton of Fontaine character leaks that focus on renders, Visions, rarities, etc.

It is also worth mentioning that all content unveiled in leaks is subject to change. Some details may have been accurate when they were leaked but were eventually altered sometime in development. Travelers should stay tuned for more news and leaks regarding these potentially playable characters.

