Genshin Impact reveals Hexenzirkel, the secret society of mages: Voice actors and members revealed

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Mar 08, 2023 04:07 IST
Some vague images of the Hexenzirkel members (Image via HoYoverse)

Several members of the new Hexenzirkel group in Genshin Impact have been revealed. Not only that, but some of their voice actors were also announced. This article will cover all the important information pertaining to this organization. There'll be details regarding the characters and their respective voice actors.

Most members of this group also have codenames. For example, Alice is known to have an elder position and is called "A." Here is a list of all known members:

  • Alice
  • Mona
  • Barbeloth
  • Rhinedottir
  • Nicole
  • I. Ivanovna N.
  • Scarlett
  • Andersdotter

Not all of these characters have known codenames or voice actors.

Everything known about the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact: Voice actors and members

youtube-cover

The following members of the Hexenzirkel have known voice actors:

  • Alice
  • Mona
  • Barbeloth
  • Rhinedottir
  • I. Ivanonvna N.
  • Scarlett
  • Andersdotter

On a similar note, nobody voices Nicole as of the reveal of this organization. Here are the known code names:

  • Alice: A
  • Barbeloth: B
  • Rhinedottir: R
  • Nicole: N
  • I. Ivanovna N.: J
  • Andersdotter: M

The following sections will reveal the VAs for each character in Genshin Impact.

Alice

The reveal for her Japanese voice actress (Image via HoYoverse)

Some members of the Hexenzirkel do not have their Korean voice actors known at the moment. With that out of the way, here are the people responsible for voicing Alice in Genshin Impact:

  • Chinese: Qi Zhang
  • English: Rachel Kimsey
  • Japanese: Kikuko Inoue

It is also worth mentioning that most characters in this group have not made a physical appearance in the game yet. Alice was a major unseen character involved in the Golden Apple Archipelago events in Versions 1.6 and 2.8.

Mona

Mona is already playable (Image via HoYoverse)

This playable character is stated to be a part of the Hexenzirkel by virtue of Lisa's voice line related to Mona. Genshin Impact players should already know her since she was available at the game's launch. Here is a refresher on her VAs:

  • Chinese: Chen Tingting
  • English: Felecia Angelle
  • Japanese: Konomi Kohara
  • Korean: Woo Jeong-sin

She is currently the only playable member of the organization.

Barbeloth

Mona's teacher is Barbeloth. These are the people who voice Barbeloth:

  • Chinese: Wu Xiangtong
  • English: Misty Lee
  • Japanese: Shintani Mayumi
  • Korean: Yeo Yoon-mi

Unsurprisingly, she is heavily referenced in Mona's character story and voice lines.

Rhinedottir

Albedo's creator is Rhinedottir, and she's also been referred to as Gold. Here are the people who voice her in Genshin Impact:

  • Chinese: Fan Churong
  • English: Ivy Dupler
  • Japanese: Tanaka Atsuko
  • Korean: So-Yeon

This character is also tied to the fall of Khaenri'ah.

I. Ivanovna N.

The mysterious I. Ivanovna N. is voiced by the following people:

  • Chinese: Zhou Shuai
  • English: Emma Romasco
  • Japanese: Nazuka Kaori
  • Korean: Han Chae-un

It is worth mentioning that I. Ivanovna N. has already perished by the time Genshin Impact takes place. Scarlett is her successor in the Hexenzirkel.

Scarlett

She appears in the Windblume's Breath event (Image via HoYoverse)

Ivanovna's successor only has one known voice actor in this game. Scarlett's English VA is Kim Gasiciel. She appears in the game via the A Riddle Amidst the Crowds and Joy Above the Clouds quests in the Windblume's Breath event. The latter quest reveals her ties to the Hexenzirkel group.

Andersdotter

Finally, here are Andersdotter's VAs in Genshin Impact:

  • Chinese: Wang Yingying
  • English: Samantha Cooper
  • Japanese: Kawaragi Shiho
  • Korean: Kim Seo-yeong

That is everything Travelers need to know about the voice actors for the Hexenzirkel group in Genshin Impact.

