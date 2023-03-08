Genshin Impact reveals Hexenzirkel, the secret society of mages: Voice actors and members revealed

Several members of the new Hexenzirkel group in Genshin Impact have been revealed. Not only that, but some of their voice actors were also announced. This article will cover all the important information pertaining to this organization. There'll be details regarding the characters and their respective voice actors.

Most members of this group also have codenames. For example, Alice is known to have an elder position and is called "A." Here is a list of all known members:

Alice

Mona

Barbeloth

Rhinedottir

Nicole

I. Ivanovna N.

Scarlett

Andersdotter

Not all of these characters have known codenames or voice actors.

Everything known about the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact: Voice actors and members

The following members of the Hexenzirkel have known voice actors:

Alice

Mona

Barbeloth

Rhinedottir

I. Ivanonvna N.

Scarlett

Andersdotter

On a similar note, nobody voices Nicole as of the reveal of this organization. Here are the known code names:

Alice: A

A Barbeloth: B

B Rhinedottir: R

R Nicole: N

N I. Ivanovna N.: J

J Andersdotter: M

The following sections will reveal the VAs for each character in Genshin Impact.

Alice

The reveal for her Japanese voice actress (Image via HoYoverse)

Some members of the Hexenzirkel do not have their Korean voice actors known at the moment. With that out of the way, here are the people responsible for voicing Alice in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Qi Zhang

Qi Zhang English: Rachel Kimsey

Rachel Kimsey Japanese: Kikuko Inoue

It is also worth mentioning that most characters in this group have not made a physical appearance in the game yet. Alice was a major unseen character involved in the Golden Apple Archipelago events in Versions 1.6 and 2.8.

Mona

Mona is already playable (Image via HoYoverse)

This playable character is stated to be a part of the Hexenzirkel by virtue of Lisa's voice line related to Mona. Genshin Impact players should already know her since she was available at the game's launch. Here is a refresher on her VAs:

Chinese: Chen Tingting

Chen Tingting English: Felecia Angelle

Felecia Angelle Japanese: Konomi Kohara

Konomi Kohara Korean: Woo Jeong-sin

She is currently the only playable member of the organization.

Barbeloth

Mona's teacher is Barbeloth. These are the people who voice Barbeloth:

Chinese: Wu Xiangtong

Wu Xiangtong English: Misty Lee

Misty Lee Japanese: Shintani Mayumi

Shintani Mayumi Korean: Yeo Yoon-mi

Unsurprisingly, she is heavily referenced in Mona's character story and voice lines.

Rhinedottir

Albedo's creator is Rhinedottir, and she's also been referred to as Gold. Here are the people who voice her in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Fan Churong

Fan Churong English: Ivy Dupler

Ivy Dupler Japanese: Tanaka Atsuko

Tanaka Atsuko Korean: So-Yeon

This character is also tied to the fall of Khaenri'ah.

I. Ivanovna N.

The mysterious I. Ivanovna N. is voiced by the following people:

Chinese: Zhou Shuai

Zhou Shuai English: Emma Romasco

Emma Romasco Japanese: Nazuka Kaori

Nazuka Kaori Korean: Han Chae-un

It is worth mentioning that I. Ivanovna N. has already perished by the time Genshin Impact takes place. Scarlett is her successor in the Hexenzirkel.

Scarlett

She appears in the Windblume's Breath event (Image via HoYoverse)

Ivanovna's successor only has one known voice actor in this game. Scarlett's English VA is Kim Gasiciel. She appears in the game via the A Riddle Amidst the Crowds and Joy Above the Clouds quests in the Windblume's Breath event. The latter quest reveals her ties to the Hexenzirkel group.

Andersdotter

Finally, here are Andersdotter's VAs in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Wang Yingying

Wang Yingying English: Samantha Cooper

Samantha Cooper Japanese: Kawaragi Shiho

Kawaragi Shiho Korean: Kim Seo-yeong

That is everything Travelers need to know about the voice actors for the Hexenzirkel group in Genshin Impact.

Poll : Is Mona one of your favorite characters in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes