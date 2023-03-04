How to get Mailed Flower claymore in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.5 has been released, and the Windblume Festival is just around the corner. Mondstadt celebrates its most famous festival around this time of the year, and players can participate to win several rewards.

One great limited-time reward they stand to win from the Windblume Festival is the Mailed Flower Claymore. This weapon can be obtained by following the steps mentioned in this article.

Windblume's Breath rewards and the Mailed Flower in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.5 is known as the Windblume's Breath (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can participate in the Windblume's Breath event if their Adventure Rank is at least 18 and they've completed the Archon Quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" in Genshin Impact.

Additionally, players can choose to complete the Sumeru Archon Quest, "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises," and Albedo's Story Quest, "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act 1" for the best experience, but it is not compulsory. One can use the "Quick Start" option if they haven't completed these quests.

Players who fulfill the eligibility criteria for the Windblume Festival event can talk to Katheryne in Modstadt to begin the event. Once they have finished talking, the quest starts.

Obtaining the Mailed Flower

Floral Pursuit Stage 1: Ordered Wind (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once Travelers finish interacting with Katheryne, the quest will take them through Mondstadt, where they will meet Collei, Cyno, and Tighnari, some familiar faces from Sumeru.

Completing the first Act of the Windblume festival will unlock the Events page. Players will see three mini-games for them to take part in: Floral Pursuit, Ballads of Breeze, and Breezy Snapshots.

The Mailed Flower is available as a reward for the first stage of the Floral Pursuit. Players can talk to Plauen outside Mondstadt City to begin the mini-event. It can be tried in co-op with friends.

Floral Pursuit requires players to gather Bloom Balloons until they meet a specific amount, which will trigger the Ring of Pursuit and finish the level. At the same time, players must reach the required quota to unlock new regions while avoiding being chased by Ersatz Balloons. If caught, they will lose one health or Pursuit Point and be sent back to the starting point of that area.

Players can claim the weapon Mailed Flower on completing the first stage, "Ordered Wind."

Refinement Materials

Festive Tickets can be obtained through various mini-games (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Mailed Flower Claymore "Unfading Silky Grace" refinement material can be exchanged from the Event Shop in Genshin Impact with Floral Coupons and Festive Tickets. Players will need 600 Floral Coupons and 1800 Festive Tickets to claim all the refinement materials necessary to upgrade the weapon to maximum refinement.

Floral Coupons can be obtained by completing the objectives of Floral Pursuit, which will unlock in stages every day. Festive Tickets can be collected by participating in the Ballads of Breeze.

The Ballads of Breeze is a mini-game based on creating musical tunes by tapping or holding the screen at the right instant. Travelers can calibrate the musical instrument according to their convenience before starting the game.

Additionally, the Breezy Snapshots minigame is also rewarded with Festive Tickets. It is a photography event where travelers must take pictures using their Kamera.

The rewards of the Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact also include several Primogems, blueprints, and several ascension materials.

