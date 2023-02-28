Genshin Impact 3.5 events (Phase 1): Cyno release date, Windblume festival, Archon quest, and more

Genshin Impact 3.5 is set for a release on all the servers in a few hours with lots of new content. The update will go live post the completion of the maintenance. Fans will be able to notice changes and additions in the game following the official announcements.

As usual, the update will be released in two phases, with two sets of banners. Users can pre-install the update through the game and access it after maintenance.

Windblume Festival to return in Genshin Impact 3.5

Genshin Impact 3.5, called Windblume's Breath, will bring a rerun of Mondstadt's favorite festival, the Windblume Festival. There will be a lot of other fun content for players to explore.

The following section will cover the important releases of the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5.

The countdown for the update has been added below:

New characters and reruns

Dehya will be released on March 1st (Image via HoYoLAB)

The first phase of 3.5 will have two character banners, including a new character and a rerun. Dehya will be introduced as a playable Pyro Claymore character. Gamers have been quite fond of her ever since she was featured in the Archon Quests. That said, it should be noted that Dehya will also be available as a character on the Standard Banner in the following version.

Cyno will be returning to the banners with his first rerun. Users can try playing with him in the Test Run feature in the Events menu.

Weapons and four-stars

BiS weapons for Dehya and Cyno (Image via HoYoLAB)

The first phase of the Epitome Invocation weapon banner in Genshin Impact will have the signature weapons of Dehya and Cyno, the new Beacon of the Reed Sea, and Staff of Scarlet Sands, respectively.

Both the character banners will have the same set of four-star characters with boosted drop rates. In the first phase of the banners, they will be Bennett, Barbara, and Collei. Although Barbara and Collei are obtainable for free, Bennett is a great character that players will find very useful.

Windblume Festival

Windblume Festival in v3.5 livestream (Image via HoYoLAB)

The Windblume Festival will be the biggest event featured for Genshin Impact v3.5, as the name suggests. The popular Mondstadt-based festival will have several mini-games that will allow users to earn lots of Primogems.

The rewards also include an event-exclusive Claymore called the Mailed Flower. Other rewards will include a Crown of Insight and Refinement Material. Players above AR 18 can participate in the Windblume Festival.

Vibro-Crystal Verification Event

Other events in phase 1 (Image via HoYoLAB)

Another event in the upcoming Phase of v3.5 in Genshin Impact is called the Vibro-Crystal Verification Event. Players above AR 28 who have completed the 'Rite of Parting' Archon Quest can follow the instructions to earn Primogems.

Quests and Intertwined Fates

Archon Quest preview (Image via HoYoLAB)

After a long period, Genshin Impact is adding a fresh Archon quest that includes Dainsleif and Kaeya and some Khaenri'ah material. Act IV of the Sumeru quest will be released as "Caribert."

As always, it will be a crucial part of the Traveler's quest to locate their missing sibling. Gamers are anticipating significant revelations in the forthcoming storyline.

Furthermore, the update will release a feature through which players can claim free Intertwined Fates for each Archon Quest completed.

Furthermore, a new story Quest for Dehya will be made available in Genshin Impact, along with a Hangout Series for Faruzan.

