Genshin Impact to give free Intertwined Fates for completing Archon quests

The next patch of Genshin Impact, officially titled 'Windblume's Breath,' is all set to be released in the game shortly. The developers have announced several important pieces of information regarding the next update.

HoYoverse had their official live stream for v3.5 on February 17, a post in which fans have been excited about several new aspects of the upcoming patch, including great rewards for travelers.

The free Intertwined Fates is perhaps the most important addition players will look forward to. The details of the same are mentioned in the next section.

How to obtain free Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.5?

According to the official announcement in version 3.5 Special Program by HoYoverse, players of Genshin Impact will soon have the opportunity to claim an Intertwined Fate from each Archon Quests they have completed. This exciting development includes the main Quests and additional chapters like The Crane Returns on the Wind and the Perilous Trial from The Chasm.

Archon Quests in Genshin Impact can be thought of as a set of three acts from the first Prologue chapter, along with quests from other game areas such as Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. Currently, there are 21 quests available in the game, meaning that players will have the chance to earn a substantial amount of Intertwined Fates if they have diligently followed the game's storyline through these quests.

It's important to note that different Archon Quests have varying eligibility criteria for players to claim Intertwined Fates. However, for those who have dedicated time and effort to playing through the game's storyline and completing the Quests, the upcoming update presents an excellent opportunity to earn plenty of Fates and enhance their gameplay experience. These can be used to make valuable summons, unlocking powerful characters and items, which can significantly benefit players as they progress further in the game.

Following the game's storyline and completing the quests, players can take advantage of this opportunity to obtain valuable in-game currency and improve their gameplay experience.

Upcoming Archon Quest in v3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, the broadcast also announced the addition of a brand new Archon Quest to Genshin Impact in the next update. The quest will focus on Dainsleif and the Traveler's missing sibling. Players can get one more Intertwined Fate upon finishing the quest.

Players can claim their free Fates from the Guide sub-menu of the Adventurers' Handbook. Unclaimed gifts will be shown with claimable rewards at the top of the Tour Guide section.

The window of the Tour Guide menu to claim Archon Quest rewards in Genshin Impact 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

More specifically, 22 Intertwined Fates can make two sets of 10 pulls and two additional single pulls. This represents a significant number of free summoning opportunities, which can significantly benefit F2P players who may not have the means to purchase in-game currency.

Using the Fates wisely, F2P players can increase their chances of obtaining valuable characters and items and progress further in the game without spending real money. Therefore, earning 22 Intertwined Fates through the Tour Guide feature is an excellent opportunity for F2P players to enhance their gameplay experience without financial investment.

The feature is expected to be available permanently for players to claim in future versions.

