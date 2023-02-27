Genshin Impact 3.5 release time, update countdown, and server maintenance schedule

Scheduled for official release on March 1, 2023, Genshin Impact 3.5 is ready to bring tons of new content for players to experience. With two new character debuts and 5-star reruns, fans will make a trip to Mondstadt to participate in the recurring Windblume's Breath event.

The official announcements have also revealed new quests and tons of other events that fans can participate in to win various rewards, including Primogems. The brand new patch will go under server maintenance five hours prior to the update being rolled out globally. This article will outline when the server maintenance period will kick off and the release time of the new Genshin Impact version 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release time and server maintenance schedule officially revealed

The release of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update was confirmed by officials in a recent livestream. Additional details have been released with the release of the upcoming update maintenance preview.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update Maintenance PreviewUpdate maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/e26LCBAd "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update Maintenance PreviewUpdate maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/e26LCBAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/dQ8u1fbAw9

The official notice states that the servers will undergo update maintenance at 06:00 (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. The server downtime is estimated to last for five hours before the release of the new update. Hence, the new 3.5 update will roll out at 11:00 (UTC+8) on the same day.

For readers' convenience, here's a list of all of the time zones that are relevant to the Genshin Impact 3.5 release timeline:

American time zones (March 1, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (March 1, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (March 1, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Genshin Impact fans can check out their local timezone to see when the new patch 3.5 update will be available on their servers.

Update countdown to track the new patch release

Here is a countdown that Genshin Impact fans can refer to and track the release of the version 3.5 update. It should be noted that this countdown shouldn't be confused with the update maintenance. The countdown above is scheduled to hit zero at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023.

Fans on all servers can use this universal countdown to see how much time remains until the patch 3.5 update is released. As long as the countdown states "Time left until v3.5 update," it indicates that there's still time before the patch release. Similarly, when the countdown states "New patch update is available now", it would mean that the new update has been released and is ready to be downloaded.

With the 3.5 update so close to its official launch date, officials have also released a pre-installation feature. This is a recurring feature that developers enable before version updates. This allows fans to download the majority of the content in advance, allowing for a smoother user experience when the update is finally released.

Poll : 0 votes