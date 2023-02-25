Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Dehya and Cyno banners' 4-star characters plus release date

Some new Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal the featured 4-star characters for Dehya and Cyno's banner. As Travelers might already know, HoYoverse is yet to officially unveil such details. Thus, many players seek leaks to find out information related to this hot topic.

The leaked 4-star characters for Dehya and Cyno's banners are as follows:

Barbara

Collei

Bennett

Keep in mind that this information is not guaranteed to be 100% accurate and is non-verified at the moment, although it does come from leakers with a good reputation. The release date for these banners will be the same as Genshin Impact 3.5's launch date: March 1, 2023.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal the supposed 4-star characters for Dehya and Cyno's banners

This leak came from Team China (Image via Tao)

The above tweet comes from a Twitter account that limits who can see their posts, so a simple screenshot has been provided for your convenience. Basically, it suggests that Barbara, Collei, and Bennett will be the featured 4-star characters in both Dehya and Cyno's banners.

Interestingly, the information from this leak matches up with an uncited one from the Baidu website. That one stated that Diona and Sucrose would be the featured 4-star characters alongside Mika in Ayaka and Shenhe's banners. There is currently no confirmation if this was just a coincidence or if the person behind that leak knew about the upcoming Event Wishes beforehand.

Information on these featured 4-star characters

The supposed featured characters for Dehya and Cyno's banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for reference, here are the last times the aforementioned characters were featured on any Event Wishes and their corresponding banners:

Barbara: October 14, 2022 - November 1, 2022 (Albedo and Nilou)

October 14, 2022 - November 1, 2022 (Albedo and Nilou) Collei: August 24, 2022 - September 9, 2022 (Zhongli and Tighnari)

August 24, 2022 - September 9, 2022 (Zhongli and Tighnari) Bennett: November 2, 2022 - November 18, 2022 (Yoimiya and Nahida)

It's been several months since any of them have been featured. It is worth mentioning that players can pull any 4-star character via the upcoming Event Wishes. The units mentioned above are merely the ones with greatly boosted rates.

Keep in mind that the featured 5-star characters for the start of Genshin Impact 3.5 are Dehya and Cyno. The former is a brand-new entity, while the latter hasn't been summonable since Version 3.1. It is vital to mention that Dehya will be added to Wanderlust Invocation in Version 3.6.

Release date for Dehya and Cyno's banners

This is all HoYoverse has officially confimed thus far (Image via HoYoverse)

These two 5-star characters will see their Event Wishes go live at the start of Genshin Impact 3.5. That means their release time is 11:00 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. HoYoverse is expected to launch the official details regarding the upcoming Event Wishes shortly before the update's released.

Thus, Travelers will find out if the Team China leaks were accurate by then. Just remember that it doesn't matter if you roll on Dehya's or Cyno's Event Wish if you want the featured 4-star characters since both banners will have the same lineup.

Bennett, Collei, and Barbara all have niches, although it should be stated that Bennett is by far the most meta option of the three in Genshin Impact 3.5.

