The Genshin Impact 3.5 update will be released in less than 24 hours and will add fresh content and features, such as the new Archon Quest and free Intertwined Fate rewards.

The new patch will release two brand-new characters, Dehya and Mika. The former is a 5-star, will be available for a limited period during the first phase, and will eventually be added to the permanent gacha. Meanwhile, Mika is a 4-star Cryo unit specializing in buffing Physical DMG.

Cyno and Shenhe to get the first rerun banners in the new Genshin Impact update

Dehya will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 alongside Cyno, who is getting his first rerun banner. Their respective signature weapons will also greatly boost the drop rate on the Epitome Invocation for a limited period. Additionally, their banners will feature three 4-star characters - Bennett, Collei, and Barbara.

Meanwhile, the second phase will release the newest Genshin Impact Cryo character, Mika. Additionally, Shenhe will also get her first rerun and will be sharing her time with Kamisato Ayaka. Although it has not been announced, their signature weapons - Mistsplitter Reforged and Calamity Queller - are also expected to be on the weapon banner.

Windblume Festival

Genshin Impact 3.5 will bring back the second edition of one of Mondstadt's biggest festivals, the Windblume Festival. During the event, the Land of Freedom will receive surprise guests from Sumeru as Collei returns to meet her friend, Amber. The Windblume Festival will be filled with many exciting games and rewards.

Vibro-Crystal Verification

Vibro-Crystal Verification rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

The Vibro-Crystal Verification event will also be returning with its first rerun and will follow the story of the previous event. The event will take place in The Chasm and is combat based.

Spices from the West: Northerly Search

Spices from the West will take place in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

The next event in line is Spices From the West: Northerly Search, which is also a rerun event and will take place in Mondstadt. The gameplay will be similar to the previous event. This time, however, players can invite their favorite characters to the Serenitea Pot for a taste test and increase their Companion EXP.

Fungus Mechanicus

New Fungi event (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next event, Fungus Mechanicus, Genshin Impact players will be heading back to Sumeru. The new event is a sequel to the Niloptala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament event and will introduce new mechanisms.

Leyline Overflow

Obtain double Mora and Hero's Wit from this event (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, there will be a Ley Line Overflow at the end of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. Players can obtain double Mora and character EXP using normal resin.

New TCG Cards and heated battle mode

The upcoming update will add three new character cards - Eula, Kokomi, and Sara. They must invite them to a TCG battle and defeat them to obtain them.

Additionally, there will be a limited-time "Heated Battle Mode" with special rules, increasing the game's pace and making it more intense.

New Archon Quest and free Intertwined Fates

Once the new update is released, a new Archon Quest Chapter will be added to the game. The new episode will feature Dainsleif and will take place in Sumeru.

Free Intertwined Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will also receive a free Intertwined Fate for completing an Archon Quest. The rewards can be obtained from the new Tour Guide feature in the Adventurer Handbook.

New Story Quest and Hangout event

Genshin Impact 3.5 will also release a brand new Story Quest for Dehya and a Hangout Event series for Faruzan. Completing these quests will reward players with a couple of Primogems and achievements.

