Genshin Impact Archon Quests count till version 3.5

The primary storyline of Genshin Impact is denoted by a term called Archon Quest. These are quite large and can take several hours to complete.

A list of all the Archon Quests that have taken place till date in Genshin Impact all the way up to version 3.5 has been provided in detail in this article. In ordinary cases, this list will be unimportant. However, as of version 3.5, players will get one free Intertwined Fate for every Archon Quest.

Hence, they will be eager to know how many there have been and how many they will obtain in bulk when version 3.5 drops.

List of every Archon Quest so far in Genshin Impact till version 3.5

A list of all the Archon Quests so far in Genshin Impact have been provided below:

The Outlander Who Caught the Wind: No requirement For a Tomorrow Without Tears: Adventure Rank 10+ Song of the Dragon and Freedom: Adventure Rank 18+ Of the Land Amidst Monoliths: Adventure Rank 23+ Farewell, Archaic Lord: Adventure Rank 25+ A New Star Approaches: Adventure Rank 28+ Bough Keeper: Dainsleif: Adventure Rank 28+ We Will Be Reunited: Adventure Rank 28+, and you must have completed Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves: Adventure Rank 30+ The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia: Adventure Rank 30+ Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow: Adventure Rank 30+, and you must have completed Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I and Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I Omnipresence Over Mortals: Adventure Rank 30+ Requiem of the Echoing Depths: Adventure Rank 30+ Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark: Adventure Rank 35+ The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Adventure Rank 35+ Dreams, Emptiness, Deception: Adventure Rank 35+ King Deshret and the Three Magi: Adventure Rank 35+ Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises: Adventure Rank 35+

The aforementioned Archon Quests are the ones that players need to complete in order to go through the main storyline of the game. However, there are three more Archon Quests that are not related to the main storyline, but have a significant impact on the world-building in Genshin Impact.

The quests are as follows:

The Crane Returns on the Wind: Adventure Rank 28+, and you must have completed A New Star Approaches. Perilous Trail: Adventure Rank 40+, and you must have completed A New Star Approaches, Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II, Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I, and A Teapot to Call Home: Part I. Inversion of Genesis: Adventure Rank 40+, and you must have completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, and Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I.

Hence, there are a total of 21 quests and there will be a new Archon Quest coming out with Genshin Impact version 3.5, called Caribert. It will revolve around Dainsleif, one of the most enigmatic and essential characters within the game.

In any case, as long as players have competed all the 21 Archon Quests in Genshin Impact, they will receive 21 Intertwined Fates instantly. Apart from that, finishing Caribert will reward players with one more, taking the total count to 22.

This is definitely very big considering the fact that Dehya will finally become playable in Genshin Impact and a lot of players will be interested in obtaining her.

