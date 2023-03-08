Genshin Impact reveals voice actors of Alice: English and Japanese VA announcement

The official Genshin Impact YouTube account has released a new video that reveals Alice's English and Japanese voice actors. That same footage also unveiled more information about the Hexenzirkel and their known VAs.

Travelers looking to find the video should know it's called "Story Teaser: The Mages' Tea Party." A copy of that broadcast will be posted in the following section of this article. Details about the voice actors can be found in the description of that video.

The Chinese, English, and Japanese VAs for Alice have been revealed thus far.

Alice voice actors in Genshin Impact: Information on her English and Japanese VAs

The Mages' Tea Party can be seen above. If players were to read the description for that video in multiple languages, they would find that Alice's VAs are as follows:

Chinese: Qi Zhang

English: Rachel Kimsey

Japanese: Kikuko Inoue

Alice is Klee's mother and has been referenced several times before the voice actor's reveal. She is yet to make a physical appearance in Genshin Impact. The above video has her speak yet does not physically show players her in-game model's appearance.

Alice's English VA

Her English VA (Image via Soaps in Depth)

Rachel Kimsey is the English voice actor for this Genshin Impact character. Here are some of her notable past roles:

Claire Rieveldt from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

Wonder Woman from Justice League Action

Nozomi Nakahara from Persona 4: Dancing All Night

Mira from Zero Time Dilemma

Rachel Kane from Call of Duty: Black Ops III

She is also an actress who has been in a few films and TV shows since 1999. Rachel Kimsey does not currently voice any playable character in Genshin Impact.

Alice's Japanese VA

Some of her Japanese VA's past roles (Image via Seiyuu)

Kikuko Inoue voices Alice in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact. She is a prolific voice actress with hundreds of roles going back to 1988. Here are some of her past roles that some players might recall:

Belldandy from Oh My Goddess!

Nurse Joy from Pokemon

Alcina Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village

Rhea from Fire Emblem: Three Houses

I-No from Guilty Hearts

Minerva Orland from Fairy Tail

Kasumi Tendo from Ranma 1/2 OAV

Panther from Saber Marionette J

Sorceress from Dragon's Crown

Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist

Blue Diamond from Steven Universe

Princess Celestia from My Little Pony

Valkyrie from Project X Zone

Her legendary career now includes her portrayal of Klee's mother.

Voice actors for the Hexenzirkel

Not much has been revealed about this group of characters just yet (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the English VAs for the rest of the members currently known to be associated with the Hexenzirkel:

I. Ivanova N.: Emma Romasco

Rhinedottir: Ivy Dupler

Andersdotter: Samantha Cooper

Barbeloth: Misty Lee

Misty Lee Scarlett: Kim Gasiciel

Similarly, here are their Japanese VAs:

I. Ivanova N.: Nazuka Kaori

Rhinedottir: Tanaka Atsuko

Andersdotter: Kawaragi Shiho

Kawaragi Shiho Barbeloth: Shintani Mayumi

Scarlett's Japanese voice actor isn't known yet. Otherwise, the above characters also have their Chinese and Korean VAs revealed. Travelers will likely learn more about the Hexenzirkel in the future, although it's unknown if any of the newly announced members will be playable.

