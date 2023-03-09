What is Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact? Secret society members explained

Genshin Impact 3.5 has featured a rerun of the Windblume Festival in Mondtsadt, titled Windblume's Breath. Like several other major events, the quest involved with that event has unlocked some pieces of the title's vast and detailed lore.

The three Acts of the Windblume Encounters are now available, and players can participate in this questline to learn more about Genshin Impact's storyline. One important aspect revealed through the Windblume's Breath quest series is the secret society of mages, the Hexenzirkel.

Several individuals belonging to this recently featured faction have been unveiled, along with some of the voice actors who will be playing their roles. This article will provide information about the group, including specifics about each character and their roles.

All about the members of Genshin Impact's secret society of Hexenzirkel

Genshin Impact shows a brief cut-scene during Act III of Windblume's Breath quest, Joy Above the Clouds. The same has been posted on the official social handles of Genshin Impact. That said, here are the members of the Hexenzirkel:

Alice

Alice's phonograph featured in v1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice was previously introduced on certain occasions as the mother of Klee, a Knight of Favonius in Mondstadt. Although this character hasn't made a physical appearance yet, she played a vital role in the Golden Apple Archipelago event and its rerun.

She goes by the codename "A" and is the Elder or head of the group of mages. Alice is supposedly a very powerful character and has also been described as the "One who would never lie" during the events of Genshin Impact's Windblume quest.

Barbeloth

Barbaloth using divination (Image via HoYoverse)

Mona's master, who she calls the "old hag," has finally been revealed as Barbeloth. She has been codenamed "B,"

In the cut-scene provided earlier, she can be heard saying:

"Ooh, this looks interesting. Let me scry!"

This refers to the power of divination through Hydromancy, the same that Mona uses.

Rhinedottir

Rhinedottir's experiments to create Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

Rhinedottir, also known as Gold, goes by the codename "R." She has been a very important character without being featured in the game. She created Albedo and Durin, a dragon.

Gold seems to have played a very important role in the fall of Khaenri'ah, though more information about this hasn't been revealed yet. As someone capable of creating a "flower that is not of this world," she poses important questions about her origins and current whereabouts.

Nicole

Supposed dialogues by Nicole (Image via Genshin Impact)

Perhaps the most interesting discovery pertaining to the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact involves Nicole, codenamed "N". She has been described as the "Guide who will never get lost."

During Windblume's Breath, Alice revealed that Nicole is capable of speaking to people when they are in necessity of a guide to show them through the changes in the world. Travelers might recall a similar instance that happened at the Sumeru quest Inversion of Genesis' end.

I. Ivanovna N.

J and her husband (Image via HoYoverse)

Ivanovna, codename "J," is a member of the Hexenzirkel who left the association due to her marriage. The rest of the mages devised a fake prophecy to invite her to the tea-table one last time.

I. Ivanovna N. had already passed away before the events of Genshin Impact. The Windblume Festival is also her wedding anniversary date. Scarlett, her successor, has been featured as a part of its quest.

Andersdotter

Andersdotter was an author (Image via HoYoverse)

Not much is known about Andersdotter, who goes by the codename "M." She has been called "a legend that never ends," as this character has authored popular books like the Boar Princess, an in-game collectible book series.

Doubts pertaining to the actual number of members of the Hexenzirkel remain, as the art representing this group shows eight icons that might represent eight members, while Mage's tea-party table has only seven chairs.

