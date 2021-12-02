Who is Durin in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, Dragonspine is a cold, desolate mountain that holds the remains of an ancient dragon, Durin.

Dragons have been in Genshin Impact since the game's inception, with Mondstadt's own Stormterror being a focal point in the story. Recently, the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event quests have reminded players of yet another dragon. As Travelers head back to Dragonspine in Genshin Impact 2.3, they may learn a good deal of lore concerning Durin.

Durin's identity in Genshin Impact

Durin in the Genshin Impact 1.2 cutscene (Image via Tensai Playground/YouTube)

In Genshin Impact, Durin is a dragon who was created by an alchemist named Rhinedottir. Based on his bones that lay across Dragonspine, it's safe to assume Durin is a rather large dragon. While alive, Durin still appears in a skeletal form, with red eyes and vascular wings.

Durin was originally a kind and gentle creature who wanted to be friends with Dvalin and the people of Mondstadt. However, he was corrupted, and ended up wreaking havoc onto Mondstadt. His soul later woke up to find that Dvalin had killed him to defend the city, but Durin thought well of Dvalin regardless.

Dvalin fighting Durin (Image via Tensai Playground/YouTube)

Though Barbatos and Dvalin defeated Durin, the synthetic dragon was able to land a poisonous blow to Dvalin. Consequently, Dvalin went into a slumber and was later corrupted by the venom.

Durin and Albedo

As Albedo revealed that he was also created by Rhinedottir, he and Durin are brothers in a sense. Rhinedottir's first synthetic human was a failed experiment, the primordial version of Albedo. As this project had failed, Rhinedottir had Durin consume the false Albedo.

As of the events in Genshin Impact 2.3, the original Albedo has broken free from Durin. This character followed the real Albedo to Dragonspine and tried to repalce him. He attacked the Traveler and company, but was then disposed of by the real Albedo.

The imposter defeated by Albedo (Image via ThisisHori/YouTube)

Before falling, the false Albedo used Durin's blood to create a mutated Cryo Whopperflower. This creature, the Fellflower, acts as the final boss in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms.

