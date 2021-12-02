What is the next banner in Genshin Impact? Release date and weapon details

Genshin Impact is currently running rerun banners for Eula and Albedo, and two new characters will be released when the banners rotate.

As in most versions, the banners in Genshin Impact 2.3 will last three weeks each. The character and weapon banners will rotate in the middle of December, introducing new units and a new 5-star claymore. Genshin Impact has confirmed the new characters, Itto and Gorou, as well as their gameplay. The new claymore has also been revealed, and leaks have provided some details about this weapon.

Upcoming event banners in Genshin Impact 2.3

On December 15, Arataki Itto's banner will be released in Genshin Impact. This banner will introduce Itto as a 5-star character, and Gorou will be a featured 4-star. Both of these new characters will have the Geo element.

Itto is confirmed to be a claymore-user in Genshin Impact. Based on his kit, most players who summon him will build him as a main DPS. He may be rather dependent on his Elemental Burst, which will buff his ATK based on his defense and convert his attacks to Geo damage.

The 2.3 livestream showcased all of Itto's abilities. For full details, check out the clip below:

Gorou, meanwhile, is set to become Genshin Impact's first Geo bow-user. His abilities will make him a support character, as he provides various buffs to the team based on the number of Geo party members.

A new Geo-focused meta may arrive in Genshin Impact with Gorou's release. Capitalizing on his support, gamers may build great teams comprised entirely of Geo characters. Players will have to test how well this works for themselves, but Gorou seems like one of the more exciting 4-star characters, regardless.

Itto's signature weapon to appear on the next Genshin Impact banner

Alongside Itto's release, it's likely a new weapon will be released on the next weapon banner. This claymore, Redhorn Stonethresher, will also be released on December 15.

Redhorn Stonethresher preview in the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Itto was seen using Redhorn Stonethresher in the 2.3 livestream, further indicating that this is his signature weapon. The details of this weapon are unconfirmed for now, but leaks have provided some insight.

Allegedly, Redhorn Stonethresher will have a base attack of 542 and a CRIT Damage bonus of 88.2% at level 90. Without refinement, this claymore's ability should increased DEF by 28% and buff normal and charged attack damage by 40% of the wielder's defense.

The other featured weapons on the next banner are still unknown, but more information should surface as the banner approaches.

