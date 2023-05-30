Genshin Impact 4.0 character leaks: First set of Fontaine banners and rumors

In the recent leaks, Genshin Impact fans have already received much information about the upcoming Hydro Nation. The game is still going through the first phase of version 3.7, so players still have more than a month's time before the Fontaine update drops. Many will be excited about the Patch 4.0 banners and what characters might be featured in them.

Those who follow the leaks will already have glimpses of that. This article will outline all the recent leaks and speculations about Fontaine banners to give Genshin Impact players a rough idea of what to expect.

Lyney and Lynette will appear in Genshin Impact 4.0 banners based on leaks

In their recent Twitter post, Genshin Impact leaker Uncle YC claimed that the upcoming 4.0 banners will feature Lyney and Lynette. These two new playable characters from Fontaine made their first appearance in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview Travail dropped on the official YouTube channel two years ago. Since then, many players have been waiting for more about the sibling duo and their abilities.

Based on the leaks, Lyney will be a 5-star bow character in Genshin Impact with a Pyro vision. This is the second time HoYoverse has used this combination after Yoimiya. He will be a charged-shot DPS and is said to have higher skill multipliers than Tighnari, who is considered a decent Dendro DPS. His sister, Lynette, will be a 4-star sword character with an Anemo vision. Her leaked kit explains her off-field buffer abilities, where she can buff charged-attack characters.

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

Another leaker Mero has also disclosed one more 4-star Fontaine character that will most likely appear in the Genshin Impact 4.0 banners. With a similar stature to Chongyun, Freminet is also a Claymore user with Cryo vision. After his debut, he will be the third Cryo Claymore character in the game. Based on the character description shared by Mero, Freminet is a diver by occupation and spends a lot of time with machines which also explains his lack of social skills, as others describe him as aloof and unemotional.

4.0 Banner rumors and speculations

Rumored characters reruns for the 4.0 update (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Fontaine banners will have three new characters, only one of them happens to be 5-star. This leaves three more spots on the character event banners. Many in the Genshin Impact community believe the remaining will be filled with 5-star reruns. Here is a list of current 5-stars rumored to appear on the 4.0 banners:

Yelan (Hydro-Bow)

Zhongli (Geo-Polearm)

Tartaglia (Hydro-Bow)

Arataki Itto (Geo-Claymore)

Remember that all these are speculations at the moment, with no concrete evidence to support their claims. Hence, players should take this information with a grain of salt and stay tuned for future leaks and announcements about Fontaine.

