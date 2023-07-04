Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Fontaine wind glider with Light and Dark faction wings surface

New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online containing images and information about the upcoming Fontaine region. One of them showcases the potential new wind glider based on the Nation of Justice. Interestingly, both wings of the glider have two different colors, and it is speculated that they may be a representation of the two leading factions in Fontaine.

It is worth mentioning that Genshin Impact players can obtain a wind glider for free upon reaching a certain level of city reputation in each nation. This article will cover everything that travelers need to know about the leaked Fontaine wind glider.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

New Genshin Impact leaks showcase potential Fontaine wind glider

A well-known and reliable Genshin Impact leaker called Mero has leaked a ton of images and shared interesting information about the upcoming Fontaine nation. The above post contains two images of the potential new wind glider from the Nation of Justice. On a related note, there have been several leaks in the past hinting that there may be two leading factions in Fontaine and they are not on good terms with each other.

Based on the information, the two are supposedly called the Light and Dark factions, but there is not a lot of information about them at the moment. On that note, travelers might notice some interesting details in the images of the glider in the above Reddit post. A part of the right wing is black and the left is white, and it is speculated that they represent the two factions in Fontaine.

Furina from the new Fontaine trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, the colors of the potential wind glider also seem to match that of the gloves that Furina, the Hydro Archon, wore in the new Fontaine trailer, as shown in the image above. When the new region is released in v4.0, travelers will be able to obtain the wind glider for free by increasing their reputation level in the Hydro Nation. This can be done by completing the weekly bounties and requests.

This is a reminder that the glider image is still only a leak, and there is a chance that the final product may look different upon release.

