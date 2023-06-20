Genshin Impact leaks: Waghild, an upcoming character from Fontaine

Amidst the huge wave of new leaks, the Genshin Impact community got a few pieces of information on another character called Waghild. However, unlike some leaked footage of the playable models, this specific unit did not have too many reveals except for her 3D model and her element. To summarize Waghild's attire, she wears a small hat with a long red ribbon on her chest.

Her physical appearance also seems to consist of a pair of ears on her head alongside a small tail. Additional ornaments with her main attire include a stethoscope with a heart-shaped object, possibly hinting at a healer playstyle.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Every leak on Waghild for Genshin Impact

Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, Waghild will be a character with the model of a child, similar to Klee, Nahida, Qiqi, and many more. However, her playable kit and role in a party remain unknown. One specific post from Xwides Impact confirms that she will indeed be based on Fontaine, with no information on her release date.

The post from Xwides states the following with English translation:

"One of Fontaine's new characters, about which very little is known. Now we know her name. Waghild."

While the ID on Waghild's leaked image doesn't fully confirm her weapon, a post from @muj90_of reveals her rarity to be 5-star, alongside her element and weapon type. The post below states that Waghild will be a Hydro character wielding the Catalyst weapon.

Players should note that any data on kits can easily change at a later date based on the release of an update's beta.

As mentioned, her attire loosely hints at her playstyle as well, especially that of a healer. Additional concepts on the character show a nurse outfit, shown in the post below. Her long pair of ears with a small fluffy tail also hints at her unique race, specifically of Rabbit origin.

While most leaked Genshin Impact characters seem to closely resemble the human race, Waghild is one of the few to bear physical features of a different race. Another popular character, Lynette, shows feline features with cat ears and a tail.

Readers excited about further news can expect more information with future data mines, provided that Waghild's model appears in the story. However, with most banners confirmed for Genshin Impact v4.0, Waghild's release in the very first update of Fontaine seems unlikely.

