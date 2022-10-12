Genshin Impact changes Nahida’s expressions in the latest beta, and some fans aren’t happy about it

Not everything that changes in the beta versions of Genshin Impact is necessarily major. Case in point: Nahida's new expressions. However, even minor changes can induce reactions. Slightly changing a character's animations will inevitably lead to discussions as it happens.

Unsurprisingly, some fans felt the Dendro Archon's expressions have become less cute in these recent changes. The cover photo shown here is just one of the few modifications involving her animations. Some players will like the changes, whereas others won't.

It is worth mentioning that everything shown in these leaks is subject to change, just like how her old animations were slightly tweaked.

Looking at the new Genshin Impact leaks involving Nahida's expressions and animations

Generally speaking, Nahida's new expressions are more stoic and less childish in the latest Genshin Impact beta. The difference in this particular animation is that her eyes are closed, and she's not smiling. A clear example can be seen in the following video leak.

This animation is one of several that can be found under arca.live. Travelers who wish to have a link to that site can use the following hyperlink:

These still images should still demonstrate the differences for readers to see. Her new expression here follows the previous ones in that she's more serious and less happy. While these changes might seem minor, it is worth mentioning that there has been a good amount of discussion on this topic.

Usually, it's from some Genshin Impact fans who are a little disappointed to see her altered animations.

Genshin Impact fans react to Nahida's new expressions

𝙽𝚎𝚡𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛

Nerfed the cuteness @SagiriShape Buffed the gameplayNerfed the cuteness @SagiriShape Buffed the gameplayNerfed the cuteness

Most reactions to these changes tend to echo mild disappointment. The above tweet is a good example, as it states, "nerfed the cuteness." Some Travelers find the Dendro Archon's new expressions to be a little more gloomy than her original childish ones.

A few Genshin Impact players are fine with some of the animation changes, but not necessarily all of them. For instance, the above user doesn't mind Nahida's animation but is a little sad about the somber swing change.

My determination to pull Nahida is 75% because of her aesthetics and 25% because she is an archon, after i pull Nahida, i'll spent whole day to appreciate her aesthetic, NA and idle animation, now they nerf her facial expression, just why HYV?

When i see this, i've actually swearing lol, there's no point of nerfing her expression due to being childish while literally she has that T pose sprint, i don't want to know more, next week adjustment must gotta make her kit at OP level!

Seriously what's wrong with HYV? That smile symbolize her innocence rather than being childish, now she has bland expression on her animation, this really infuriates me more than ICD issue yesterday.

Nahida's gameplay has been considered hypeworthy by many players, but some still prioritize characters based on their aesthetics. Expressions would fall under that category, even if it's ultimately minor in the grand scheme of things.

It is worth noting that the Dendro Archon still does the same childish animations as Klee when it comes to the infamous sprint. Thus, it can seem weird to some players that her new expressions are more solemn than before, yet she still possesses the regular goofy animations.

Release date

Nahida will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Current leaks suggest that she will be on the first banner, meaning that her release date should be November 2, 2022. The above tweet also serves as a good roadmap for upcoming banners since everything shown there has been stated by a few credible leakers.

Note: Kusanali is Nahida. Besides that, it is worth mentioning that some aspects of her are subject to change prior to this release date. Whether that includes her expressions once again remains to be seen.

