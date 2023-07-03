Genshin Impact has released a new Fontaine trailer that confirmed Arlecchino will make an appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest and will play a major role in the storyline. Currently, very little is known about the Fatui Harbinger, but there have been several leaks in recent weeks sharing a ton of information about the upcoming Fatui character, such as her element and weapon.

Arlecchino is speculated to be released as a playable character in Fontaine, but the exact release date is unknown. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the upcoming Fatui Harbinger. Do note that parts of the following information are based on leaks and speculation and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

Everything known about Arlecchino in Genshin Impact - leaked and confirmed information

Voice actors

Arlecchino in the new Fontaine trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact released a new trailer called "The Final Feast," which featured a dozen of new characters, including Arlecchino, and confirmed that she will be in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Furthermore, her voice actors are also returning to play the Fatui Harbinger once again, and they are:

Erin Yvette (English)

(English) Nanako Mori (Japanese)

Erin Yvette is a very prominent voice actor, having worked in many well-known series. Some of the major roles are Lynx from Fortnite, Sophia from Shin Megami Tensei V, Lin from Tower of Fantasy, and Bonnie from The Walking Dead.

At the same time, Nanako Mori has also worked on many significant projects. Her major roles include Yukiko Shirato from Megalo Box and Rafil from No Game No Life: Zero.

Little backstory

In The Very Special Fortune Slip World Quest, it was revealed that Arlecchino runs an orphanage in Snezhnaya called "House of the Hearth." It is speculated that the Harbinger takes in orphans and trains them to become Fatui spies and deploys them across Teyvat for missions. There are also rumors that the upcoming two units named Lyney and Lynette might be from this orphanage.

Arlecchino will be a playable unit

Interestingly, after the Fontaine trailer dropped, a fairly reliable leaker named @keikakutori09 once again confirmed that every character that appeared in the video would become playable, including Arlecchino. That said, the Fatui Harbinger's exact release date is still up in the air and travelers must wait for official confirmation from Genshin Impact.

In the above Reddit post, HutaoLover77 speculates that Arlecchino will likely be a Pyro Sword character. The leaker also stated that the info is subject to change and there is a good chance that her weapon and element will probably be different during her release.

Speculated Harbinger rank

Arlecchino's rank is unknown (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all the Eleven Harbingers, only Arlecchino and Capitano's ranks are still unconfirmed. Interestingly, in his voice lines, Childe states that he is too low-ranked for the latter to even notice him. Thus, it is speculated that rank #4 might belong to Capitano and Arlecchino could be #10.

It is also worth noting that Genshin Impact has neither been confirmed nor denied whether Pierro's directorial role is separate from the first rank. Therefore, there is a possibility that Arlecchino or Capitano could also occupy that seat. In any case, their ranks will be confirmed once Genshin Impact releases Fontaine and the former finally makes her debut in the game.

